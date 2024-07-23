Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Online Brand Shop

We Have Turned 1!

To celebrate our 1st Anniversary, we’re hosting a giveaway with 5 amazing prizes to be won!
Contest Period: 1 – 31 August 2024. T&Cs apply.

The contest ends in

Here's how to enter

To participate in this giveaway, simply:

  • Purchase any LG product from LG Singapore Online Brand Shop between 1 to 31 August 2024 (excluding parts & accessories) with your LG account.
  • Using the same LG account, opt-in to receive our marketing communications.
  • Fill out the entry form below, upload your invoice and share a reason why LG products make your life good! The top 5 most creative responses will be chosen to win a prize.
  • This giveaway is open to Singapore residents only and will end on 31 August 2024, 11:59 PM (GMT+8).
  • 5 winners will be selected and contacted via email by 11 September 2024.
OLED48B4PSA
GRAND PRIZE
48” OLED TV

OLED48B4PSA

Learn More
14Z90S-G.AA54A3
SECOND PRIZE
LG gram

14Z90S-G.AA54A3

Learn More
R5T-AUTO
THIRD PRIZE
CordZero® Robot Vacuum

R5T-AUTO

Learn More
OLED48B4PSA
16Z90SP-A.AD75A3

Join the giveaway

Fill in your information here