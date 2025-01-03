Creating a Better Life For All - LG Electronics Drives Change for People and the Planet

BUILDING A BRIGHTER FUTURE: LG ELECTRONICS LEADING CHANGE FOR PEOPLE AND THE PLANET

From Homes To Habitats, The Life's Good Deeds Initiative Partners with Local Non-Profit Organisations to Empower Communities and Protect The Environment

SINGAPORE, Jan. 3, 2025 - LG Electronics Singapore has solidified its commitment to creating meaningful change in 2024, focusing on uplifting communities and championing environmental sustainability. Through its Life’s Good Deeds initiative, the company has worked hand-in-hand with local non-profit organisations to bring its vision of a “Better Life for All” to life, building stronger, more inclusive, and environmentally-conscious communities.

Empowering Independent Living

This year, LG expanded its social impact with initiatives to foster autonomy and independence for individuals with disabilities. One of its standout programmes was a partnership with Bizlink Centre Singapore, where LG provided 30L NeoChef® Microwave Ovens to 10 beneficiaries aged 21 to 68, including individuals with autism and cerebral palsy.

With user-friendly features like large, easy-to-press buttons, the microwaves empower beneficiaries to manage their meal preparation, fostering a sense of independence in their daily routines. The donation was accompanied by festive mini Christmas hampers from Bizlink, spreading joy to the beneficiaries during the holiday season.

LG’s efforts were celebrated during Bizlink Centre’s ‘Live-To-Give 2024’ charity concert, honouring the company with a handmade copper tooling plaque crafted by Bizlink beneficiaries.

“LG’s collaboration with Bizlink Centre to support persons with disabilities has been invaluable in building an inclusive community,” said Ms Ang Li May, Chief Executive Officer of Bizlink Centre Singapore. “We deeply appreciate LG’s partnership in strengthening the support ecosystem for persons with disabilities”.

Supporting Families, One Appliance At A Time

Beyond its work with Bizlink Centre, LG launched multiple initiatives to improve the lives of needy families. Early in 2024, LG partnered with New Hope Community Services to deploy units of the LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier HIT and LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier (HEPA) units across transitional shelters, ensuring clean, healthy air for residents - especially crucial during the haze season.

In October, LG also collaborated with TOUCH Community Services to donate 70 essential appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines, and TVs, to 45 needy families. These donations replaced faulty or outdated appliances, providing families better living conditions and a stronger foundation for future success. The initiative was further supported by Myco3 Logistics, which offered complimentary delivery, installation, and disposal services.

Leading the Charge for Sustainability

LG complemented its community initiatives with a steadfast commitment to sustainability. In June, LG joined the OneMillionTrees movement to celebrate World Environment Day, mobilizing over 100 employees to plant 50 trees - including species like the Dwarf Powder Puff Tree and River Tarenna Tree - at Camp Road. These efforts contributed to biodiversity and greener urban spaces.

In September, LG organised its first beach cleanup at East Coast Park, marking World Cleanup Day and International Coastal Cleanup Day. More than 100 employees participated, collecting 293kg of litter and raising awareness about marine plastic pollution. The activity reinforced LG’s dedication to the 3Rs - Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, inspiring sustainable habits to protect natural resources.

Creating Lasting Impact

As 2024 comes to a close, LG Electronics Singapore remains steadfast in its mission to drive positive change for communities and the environment, underscoring its commitment to the company’s vision of creating a “Better Life for All.” Throughout the year, LG has actively engaged with local communities, forging meaningful partnerships and implementing impactful initiatives that address both immediate needs and long-term challenges.

“Through our initiatives in 2024, we have focused on enhancing lives, fostering independence, and creating lasting opportunities for those in need,” said Mr Gerald Chun, Managing Director of LG Electronics Singapore. “These efforts embody our commitment to ensuring that Life’s Good for everyone - today, tomorrow, and beyond”.

Looking ahead to 2025, the company is committed to building on this momentum. With aims to deepen its partnerships, scale up its community impact, and explore new ways to integrate sustainability into its operations and outreach efforts, LG reinforces its role as a socially responsible corporate leader dedicated to making a meaningful difference for communities and the environment.

About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ™ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates three business units – Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg .

