LG AND XBOX PARTNER TO EXPAND CLOUD GAMING EXPERIENCE ON LG SMART TVS

LG Brings Xbox Cloud Gaming Experience to its Newly Launching Gaming Portal

SINGAPORE, Jan. 6, 2025 - LG Electronics has announced a partnership with Xbox, providing players access to hundreds of games with the Xbox app on LG Smart TVs. Owners of LG’s latest Smart TVs will be able to effortlessly discover and play a wide selection of PC and console games from industry-leading partners, and soon Xbox, through the new Gaming Portal. This versatile, gaming centric hub is designed as an all-in-one solution for seamless navigation and personalised gaming, both for the latest AAA games and casual webOS app games.

For gaming enthusiasts, LG Smart TV users can soon explore the Gaming Portal for direct access to hundreds of games with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, including popular titles like Call of Duty®: BlackOps 6, and highly anticipated releases like Avowed. With Game Pass Ultimate, players will also be able to stream a catalogue of select Xbox games they own such as NBA 2K25 or Hogwarts Legacy.

“We are thrilled to announce the partnership with Xbox, which aims to enrich the gaming experience on LG Smart TVs with a broader selection of popular games,” said Chris Jo, senior vice president of platform business at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “The Gaming Portal will provide users with a seamless, convenient and exciting way to enhance the gaming experience on LG Smart TVs.”

“Our partnership with LG will help players easily discover and play games through the new Gaming Portal on LG Smart TVs,” said Lori Wright, Corporate Vice President of Xbox. “We’re fortunate to have a great partner in LG who will bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to more players, letting new and longtime Xbox'ers find their favourite games and play with friends across screens.”

Powered by webOS and easily accessible from the Home Screen, the Gaming Portal’s intuitive interface ensures that users can effortlessly discover and enjoy their favourite games with ease. LG’s Gaming Portal provides a comprehensive overview with an app list that includes cloud gaming apps, webOS app games playable with the remote controller, recently played titles, the top 10 most popular games, editor’s picks, and other tailored, user-friendly gaming experiences.

About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ™ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS)

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platform. MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. Recently, MS Company has expanded its offerings to include LG’s Information Technology solutions, such as business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays, all designed to maximize work efficiency and deliver strong value to customers. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com .

About webOS platform

webOS platform has powered LG TVs for over a decade and has been acclaimed as a friendly user interface, allowing for easy navigation and customization. With an always growing ecosystem of global partners, webOS is set to drive LG’s future growth into cross device and out of home experience. LG Channels is LG's exclusive free streaming service, offering a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, comedy, anime, and more. With an always growing number of channels, LG TV, smart monitor or projector owners can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels application on their LG screen. Since 2024 LG Channels for Automotive For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates three business units – Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg .

Media Contacts:

Cher Sok Kheng LG Electronics Singapore E-mail: sokkheng.cher@lge.com Shannon Kang LG Electronics Singapore E-mail: shannon.kang@lge.com Natalie Ng APRW E-mail: natalie@aprw.asia Nurul Umairah APRW E-mail: umairah@aprw.asia