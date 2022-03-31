We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG BRINGS INCREASED CONNECTIVITY IN THE DIGITAL ERA WITH THE NEW ONE:QUICK FLEX DISPLAY
Staying connected virtually from day to night is effortless thanks to the built-in 2K Full HD video camera, microphone and speakers. Offering a wide 88-degree field of view, a sharp microphone that picks up sound within a 3-metre range and stereo sound from the right and left, users can expect a widescreen display for work presentations and crystalclear audio during online meetings and video calls.
Equipped with In-Cell touch technology, the screen turns ideas into reality with a dedicated full touch pen support and whiteboard functionality1 , allowing for drawings and note-taking to be completed smoothly at one’s fingertips. The versatility of the screen means that young children can doodle to their hearts’ content while having fun and staying engaged without making a mess – a bonus for parents to encourage collaborative work between peers. Home-based learning and working are now even more productive as works can be conveniently saved as files and shared to a mobile phone efficiently. Operating on the Windows 10 IoT Enterprise system, users can install and run an extensive range of programs through a vast library of applications and tools2 , making it suitable for any member of the family.
For ease of viewing content, the screen can be switched from landscape to portrait mode by rotating it on a dedicated stand3 . The stand comes with wheels for greater portability, allowing it to be transported from one room to another effortlessly. Whether it is being moved from the home office to one’s kitchen or the bedroom for work, education and entertainment purposes, or following recipes for hands-free cooking, the screen demonstrate the flexibility to perform any role that meets the needs of different users. Featuring an ergonomic design, the height of the stand can be adjusted to the user’s desired height for comfortable use4.
The touch user interface of the LG One:Quick Flex is designed to be akin to the mobile user experience, ensuring that the device is easy to master. Bringing further convenience to users, key functions of the screen can be controlled through voice commands without touching the screen, especially apt for those who have their hands full in the kitchen or when occupied with other tasks. The display screen is available in an elegant beige with a smooth matte finish that blends well with any interior.
1 One touch pen provided. Dedicated apps required for annotation and drawing (MS Whiteboard ready).
2 The home dashboard (mid-screen app folder) and the function to add and delete apps on the launcher will be available in the 1Q of 2022. Voice ordering supports English and Korean, and is limited to some specific functions (Power, volume, built-in apps).
3 Stands are sold separately. Screen is rotated manually. To use it vertically, users can rotate counter clockwise, and vice versa to switch back to landscape mode. Some apps may not support vertical view mode. The product needs to be plugged into the appropriate power source to operate.
4 The height has to be manually adjusted. Can be adjusted up to 9.5cm.
The LG One:Quick Flex is now available at LG official brand store on Lazada and Shopee, as well as through KrisShopin end-March. From now till 30 June 2022, enjoy the early bird bundle (inclusive of the movable stand) at S$3,399. For more information, please visit https://www.lg.com/sg/business/digital-signage/lg-43ht3wj-b.
Specifications
|Panel
|Screen Size43”
|43”
|PanelTechnology
|U-IPS
|Native Resolution
|3840 x 2160 (UHD)
|Brightness
|350 nit
|Contrast Ratio
|1000:1
|Colour Gamut
|NTSC 72%
|Viewing Angle (H x V)
|178 x 178
|Colour Depth
|10-bit (D),1.07 Billion Colors
|Response Time
|9ms
|Portrait / Landscape
|Yes / Yes
|Mechanical
Specification
|Bezel Colour
|Black
|Bezel Width
|13.9 / 13.9 / 13.9 / 16.5 mm
|Weight (Head)
|12.5 kg
|Weight (Head+Floor Stand)
|26.5 kg
|Monitor Dimensions (W × H × D)
|973.2 x 605.8 x 49.4 mm
|Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
|Floor Stand (Landscape): 973.2 x 1205.4
x 596.9 mm
Floor Stand (Portrait): 605.8 x 1369.2
x 569.9 mm
Desktop Stand: 973.2 x 642.2 x 242.3 mm
|VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
|200 x 200
|Key Feature
(Hardware)
|CPU
|AMD Ryzen R1505G
|Graphics
|Radeon Vega GPU
|Internal Memory
|128 GB (eMMC), 4GB (RAM)
|Wi-Fi
|802.11ac 2 x 2
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.0
|Sensor
|Sensor Temperature Sensor, Auto
Brightness Sensor, Acceleration (Gyro)
Sensor
|Local Key Operation
|Yes (Jog Key)
|Key Feature
(Software)
|OS
|Windows 10 IOT Enterprise (Basic)
|Features
|Launcher Bar, Home Dashboard (Available in '22. 1Q.), Screen Capture, Meeting
(Voice) Record, File Sharing, Reader
Mode (Bluelight), One:Quick Remote
Meeting
|Split View (Full / Half)
|Yes
|Built-In Apps
|Preloaded (Chrome, Skype) / Download
Link (Netflix, MS Whiteboard)
|Connectivity
|Input
|HDMI(2), DP(USB Type C)(1),
RJ45(LAN) (1), USB 3.1 Type A(2),
USB Type C(1)
|Output
|DP Out(USB Type C, DP ALT
MODE)(1)
|Environment
Conditions
|Operation Temperature
|0 °C to 40 °C
|Operation Humidity
|10 % to 80 %
|Power
|Power Supply
|AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
|Power Type
|Built-In Power
|Power
Consumption
|Typ.
|75 W
|Max
|190 W
|BTU (British Thermal Unit)
|56
|Certification
|Safety
|CB / NRTL
|EMC
|FCC Class "B" / CE
|ErP
|Yes
|Sound
|Speaker
|Yes (10 W x 2)
|Accessory
|Basic
|HDMI Cable, Remote Controller, Touch
Pen, Pen Tip, Manual, Regulation Book,
Warranty Card, IG
|Optional
|Floor Stand (ST-43HF), 1 Pole Desktop
Stand (ST-43HT)
|Camera
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 (FHD)
|Field of View (FoV)
|88°
|MIC
|Array
|2EA
|Pickup Range
|3 m
|Touch
|Available Object Size for Touch
|Ø8 mm
|Response Time (PC Win10, based
on Whiteboard)
|35 mm ↓
|Accuracy
|3 mm ↓
|Interface
|USB1.1
|Operating System Support
|Windows 10 or higher
|Multi Touch Point
|Max. 10 Points
About LG Electronics Inc.
LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 56 billion in 2020. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news
About LG Electronics Business Solutions Company
The LG Business Solutions Company is a trusted partner offering innovative products and solutions for diverse industries worldwide. With a portfolio of unique offerings ranging from industry-leading OLED and LED signage to high efficiency solar solutions, LG is a respected name among customers around the world. LG’s IT solutions include business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices, medical displays and commercial robots, all designed to maximize work efficiency and return strong value to customers. For more on LG’s Business Solutions, visit www.LG.com/b2b.
About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd
LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates two business units – Home Entertainment, and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg.
