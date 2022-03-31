About Cookies on This Site

LG BRINGS INCREASED CONNECTIVITY IN THE DIGITAL ERA WITH THE NEW ONE:QUICK FLEX DISPLAY

CORPORATE 03/31/2022
SINGAPORE, Mar. 17, 2022— Evolving trends of remote work coupled with rapid digitalization has enabled many individuals and professionals to adapt and thrive when working from home. Keeping abreast of this trend, LG Electronics (LG) announces the launch of the One:Quick Flex (model 43HT3WJ) in Singapore. The 43-inch 4K UHD touchscreen display comes with innovative features to offer versatility, convenience and portability, while the movable stand accommodates diverse usage scenarios at home. From remote learning and working, to home fitness, entertainment and play for children, the LG One:Quick Flex integrates seamlessly into the family unit’s daily routine.
 
Versatility and Productivity with an All-in-One Display

Staying connected virtually from day to night is effortless thanks to the built-in 2K Full HD video camera, microphone and speakers. Offering a wide 88-degree field of view, a sharp microphone that picks up sound within a 3-metre range and stereo sound from the right and left, users can expect a widescreen display for work presentations and crystalclear audio during online meetings and video calls.
 
The large 43-inch screen makes it easy to engage in an array of activities at any time of the day. Multi-generational families can come together to catch up with their loved ones, without having to crowd in front of a small screen or pass the device around. At the same time, those who are passionate about home fitness can experience an immersive view of the exercise routine and keep up with the trainers’ pace.
 
Maximize Creativity and Collaborative Work

Equipped with In-Cell touch technology, the screen turns ideas into reality with a dedicated full touch pen support and whiteboard functionality1 , allowing for drawings and note-taking to be completed smoothly at one’s fingertips. The versatility of the screen means that young children can doodle to their hearts’ content while having fun and staying engaged without making a mess – a bonus for parents to encourage collaborative work between peers. Home-based learning and working are now even more productive as works can be conveniently saved as files and shared to a mobile phone efficiently. Operating on the Windows 10 IoT Enterprise system, users can install and run an extensive range of programs through a vast library of applications and tools2 , making it suitable for any member of the family.
 
Ergonomic, Portable Solution

 For ease of viewing content, the screen can be switched from landscape to portrait mode by rotating it on a dedicated stand3 . The stand comes with wheels for greater portability, allowing it to be transported from one room to another effortlessly. Whether it is being moved from the home office to one’s kitchen or the bedroom for work, education and entertainment purposes, or following recipes for hands-free cooking, the screen demonstrate the flexibility to perform any role that meets the needs of different users. Featuring an ergonomic design, the height of the stand can be adjusted to the user’s desired height for comfortable use4.
 
Intuitive Features and Stylish Composition

The touch user interface of the LG One:Quick Flex is designed to be akin to the mobile user experience, ensuring that the device is easy to master. Bringing further convenience to users, key functions of the screen can be controlled through voice commands without touching the screen, especially apt for those who have their hands full in the kitchen or when occupied with other tasks. The display screen is available in an elegant beige with a smooth matte finish that blends well with any interior.

1 One touch pen provided. Dedicated apps required for annotation and drawing (MS Whiteboard ready).
2 The home dashboard (mid-screen app folder) and the function to add and delete apps on the launcher will be available in the 1Q of 2022. Voice ordering supports English and Korean, and is limited to some specific functions (Power, volume, built-in apps).
3 Stands are sold separately. Screen is rotated manually. To use it vertically, users can rotate counter clockwise, and vice versa to switch back to landscape mode. Some apps may not support vertical view mode. The product needs to be plugged into the appropriate power source to operate.
4 The height has to be manually adjusted. Can be adjusted up to 9.5cm.
 
“LG seeks to bridge the digital divide by incorporating cutting-edge technology into userfriendly products that can elevate consumers’ lifestyles at home. The LG One:Quick Flex is designed to provide a new generation of families and those working from home with a state-of-the-art display that encourages interconnectivity and maximises personal user experiences,” said Jackie Jeong, B2B Information Display Product Director at LG Electronics Singapore. He added, “We hope that consumers are now better equipped to perform tasks more efficiently and accomplish things that they were not able to do previously.”

The LG One:Quick Flex is now available at LG official brand store on Lazada and Shopee, as well as through KrisShopin end-March. From now till 30 June 2022, enjoy the early bird bundle (inclusive of the movable stand) at S$3,399. For more information, please visit https://www.lg.com/sg/business/digital-signage/lg-43ht3wj-b.

 
                                                                                                                                                    # # #



Specifications


PanelScreen Size43”
43”
PanelTechnologyU-IPS
Native Resolution3840 x 2160 (UHD)
Brightness350 nit
Contrast Ratio 1000:1
Colour GamutNTSC 72%
Viewing Angle (H x V)178 x 178
Colour Depth10-bit (D),1.07 Billion Colors
Response Time9ms
Portrait / LandscapeYes / Yes
Mechanical
Specification		Bezel Colour
Black
Bezel Width13.9 / 13.9 / 13.9 / 16.5 mm
Weight (Head)12.5 kg
Weight (Head+Floor Stand)26.5 kg
Monitor Dimensions (W × H × D) 973.2 x 605.8 x 49.4 mm
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)Floor Stand (Landscape): 973.2 x 1205.4
x 596.9 mm
Floor Stand (Portrait): 605.8 x 1369.2
x 569.9 mm
Desktop Stand: 973.2 x 642.2 x 242.3 mm

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface200 x 200
Key Feature
(Hardware)		CPUAMD Ryzen R1505G
GraphicsRadeon Vega GPU
Internal Memory128 GB (eMMC), 4GB (RAM)
Wi-Fi802.11ac 2 x 2
BluetoothBluetooth 5.0
SensorSensor Temperature Sensor, Auto
Brightness Sensor, Acceleration (Gyro)
Sensor
Local Key OperationYes (Jog Key)
Key Feature
(Software)		OSWindows 10 IOT Enterprise (Basic)
FeaturesLauncher Bar, Home Dashboard (Available in '22. 1Q.), Screen Capture, Meeting
(Voice) Record, File Sharing, Reader
Mode (Bluelight), One:Quick Remote
Meeting
Split View (Full / Half)Yes
Built-In AppsPreloaded (Chrome, Skype) / Download
Link (Netflix, MS Whiteboard)
ConnectivityInputHDMI(2), DP(USB Type C)(1),
RJ45(LAN) (1), USB 3.1 Type A(2),
USB Type C(1)
OutputDP Out(USB Type C, DP ALT
MODE)(1)
Environment
Conditions		Operation Temperature0 °C to 40 °C
Operation Humidity10 % to 80 %
PowerPower SupplyAC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
Power TypeBuilt-In Power
Power
Consumption		Typ.75 W
Max190 W
BTU (British Thermal Unit)56
CertificationSafetyCB / NRTL
EMCFCC Class "B" / CE
ErPYes
SoundSpeakerYes (10 W x 2)
AccessoryBasicHDMI Cable, Remote Controller, Touch
Pen, Pen Tip, Manual, Regulation Book,
Warranty Card, IG
OptionalFloor Stand (ST-43HF), 1 Pole Desktop
Stand (ST-43HT)
CameraResolution1920 x 1080 (FHD)
Field of View (FoV)88°
MICArray2EA
Pickup Range3 m
TouchAvailable Object Size for TouchØ8 mm
Response Time (PC Win10, based
on Whiteboard)		35 mm ↓
Accuracy3 mm ↓
InterfaceUSB1.1
Operating System SupportWindows 10 or higher
Multi Touch PointMax. 10 Points


About LG Electronics Inc.
LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 56 billion in 2020. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news

 

About LG Electronics Business Solutions Company
The LG Business Solutions Company is a trusted partner offering innovative products and solutions for diverse industries worldwide. With a portfolio of unique offerings ranging from industry-leading OLED and LED signage to high efficiency solar solutions, LG is a respected name among customers around the world. LG’s IT solutions include business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices, medical displays and commercial robots, all designed to maximize work efficiency and return strong value to customers. For more on LG’s Business Solutions, visit www.LG.com/b2b.

 

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd
LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates two business units – Home Entertainment, and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg.

 

Media Contact
                                                              

Cher Sok Kheng                                                                             Peh Min Qian
LG Electronics Singapore                                                                 LG Electronics Singapore
E-mail: sokkheng.cher@lge.com                                                      E-mail: minqian.peh@lge.com                                       
                                                                                                                                                    


Pearlene Wong                                                                                   Natalie Ng
APRW                                                                                                APRW
Tel: +65 9271 7890                                                                            Tel: +65 8362 3662
E-mail: pearlene@aprw.asia                                                               E-mail: natalie@aprw.asia 

 

 

