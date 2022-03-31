LG BRINGS INCREASED CONNECTIVITY IN THE DIGITAL ERA WITH THE NEW ONE:QUICK FLEX DISPLAY

SINGAPORE, Mar. 17, 2022 — Evolving trends of remote work coupled with rapid digitalization has enabled many individuals and professionals to adapt and thrive when working from home. Keeping abreast of this trend, LG Electronics (LG) announces the launch of the One:Quick Flex (model 43HT3WJ) in Singapore. The 43-inch 4K UHD touchscreen display comes with innovative features to offer versatility, convenience and portability, while the movable stand accommodates diverse usage scenarios at home. From remote learning and working, to home fitness, entertainment and play for children, the LG One:Quick Flex integrates seamlessly into the family unit’s daily routine.

Versatility and Productivity with an All-in-One Display



Staying connected virtually from day to night is effortless thanks to the built-in 2K Full HD video camera, microphone and speakers. Offering a wide 88-degree field of view, a sharp microphone that picks up sound within a 3-metre range and stereo sound from the right and left, users can expect a widescreen display for work presentations and crystalclear audio during online meetings and video calls.

The large 43-inch screen makes it easy to engage in an array of activities at any time of the day. Multi-generational families can come together to catch up with their loved ones, without having to crowd in front of a small screen or pass the device around. At the same time, those who are passionate about home fitness can experience an immersive view of the exercise routine and keep up with the trainers’ pace.

Maximize Creativity and Collaborative Work



Equipped with In-Cell touch technology, the screen turns ideas into reality with a dedicated full touch pen support and whiteboard functionality1 , allowing for drawings and note-taking to be completed smoothly at one’s fingertips. The versatility of the screen means that young children can doodle to their hearts’ content while having fun and staying engaged without making a mess – a bonus for parents to encourage collaborative work between peers. Home-based learning and working are now even more productive as works can be conveniently saved as files and shared to a mobile phone efficiently. Operating on the Windows 10 IoT Enterprise system, users can install and run an extensive range of programs through a vast library of applications and tools2 , making it suitable for any member of the family.

Ergonomic, Portable Solution



For ease of viewing content, the screen can be switched from landscape to portrait mode by rotating it on a dedicated stand3 . The stand comes with wheels for greater portability, allowing it to be transported from one room to another effortlessly. Whether it is being moved from the home office to one’s kitchen or the bedroom for work, education and entertainment purposes, or following recipes for hands-free cooking, the screen demonstrate the flexibility to perform any role that meets the needs of different users. Featuring an ergonomic design, the height of the stand can be adjusted to the user’s desired height for comfortable use4.

Intuitive Features and Stylish Composition



The touch user interface of the LG One:Quick Flex is designed to be akin to the mobile user experience, ensuring that the device is easy to master. Bringing further convenience to users, key functions of the screen can be controlled through voice commands without touching the screen, especially apt for those who have their hands full in the kitchen or when occupied with other tasks. The display screen is available in an elegant beige with a smooth matte finish that blends well with any interior.



1 One touch pen provided. Dedicated apps required for annotation and drawing (MS Whiteboard ready).

2 The home dashboard (mid-screen app folder) and the function to add and delete apps on the launcher will be available in the 1Q of 2022. Voice ordering supports English and Korean, and is limited to some specific functions (Power, volume, built-in apps).

3 Stands are sold separately. Screen is rotated manually. To use it vertically, users can rotate counter clockwise, and vice versa to switch back to landscape mode. Some apps may not support vertical view mode. The product needs to be plugged into the appropriate power source to operate.

4 The height has to be manually adjusted. Can be adjusted up to 9.5cm.





The LG One:Quick Flex is now available at LG official brand store on KrisShop in end-March. From now till 30 June 2022, enjoy the early bird bundle (inclusive of the movable stand) at S$3,399. For more information, please visit https://www.lg.com/sg/business/digital-signage/lg-43ht3wj-b



"LG seeks to bridge the digital divide by incorporating cutting-edge technology into userfriendly products that can elevate consumers' lifestyles at home. The LG One:Quick Flex is designed to provide a new generation of families and those working from home with a state-of-the-art display that encourages interconnectivity and maximises personal user experiences," said Jackie Jeong, B2B Information Display Product Director at LG Electronics Singapore. He added, "We hope that consumers are now better equipped to perform tasks more efficiently and accomplish things that they were not able to do previously." The LG One:Quick Flex is now available at LG official brand store on Lazada and Shopee, as well as through KrisShop in end-March. From now till 30 June 2022, enjoy the early bird bundle (inclusive of the movable stand) at S$3,399. For more information, please visit https://www.lg.com/sg/business/digital-signage/lg-43ht3wj-b