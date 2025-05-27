LG Champions the Fight Against Plastic Pollution with Innovative CSR/ESG Initiatives for World Environment Day 2025

SINGAPORE, 27 May 2025 - LG Electronics Singapore celebrated World Environment Day 2025 with impactful community initiatives, championing sustainability and community engagement under this year’s global theme: ‘End Plastic Pollution.’

As part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility, LG celebrated World Environment Day by collaborating with local environmental group Green Nudge on impactful initiatives that strengthened LG’s brand equity in sustainability. On 20 May 2025, over 90 employees volunteered to clean up the coastal areas around Yishun Dam, leading to a collection of over 950kg of trash and waste. This equates to an average of approximately 10 kilograms of waste cleared by each volunteer. The effort focused on sorting and retaining all soft plastics—such as plastic packaging, styrofoam, plastic bottles etc for proper disposal or recycling. With LG’s contribution, the event successfully supported the planting of six mangrove trees and two seaweed seedlings, which together absorbed 120 kilograms of CO₂e. This initiative strengthened employee engagement with LG’s Environmental, Social and Governance slogan on displaying the True Display for a Sustainable Future vision.

In the spirit of combating plastic pollution—the theme of this year’s World Environment Day—LG also participated in two concurrent workshops: the newPlastics Workshop Information Supplement and Green Nudge’s DIY Beeswax Wrap workshop to breathe a second life into the collected soft plastics from its beach cleanliness.

The newPlastics workshop offered an immersive upcycling experience, bringing them through a journey to better understand plastics, the challenges surrounding their management and the potential to transform plastic waste into valuable resources. The session featured a combination of informative mini exhibits and an engaging hands-on activity, where LG volunteers operated Green Nudge’s custom injection moulding machine. Pre-collected and shredded hard plastics were melted and moulded into reusable items like keychains and coasters. This interactive element provided them with valuable insight into the mechanics and complexities of plastic recycling, fostering a deeper appreciation for sustainable waste management practices.

Green Nudge’s DIY Beeswax Wrap workshop is a new addition to its lineup of sustainability-centric workshops that focuses on issues related to food and plastic waste. A hands-on portion of the workshop provides an opportunity for LG volunteers to craft their own eco-friendly and reusable food wraps made of beeswax, which is a natural wax produced by honey bees widely used in sustainable food packaging materials and cosmetic items. Through this, the workshop aimed to raise awareness of food waste and plastic waste that is generated within the space of food production and consumption and equip LG volunteers with the necessary knowledge and skills on addressing such waste related problems.

Over 70 LG employees participated in these hands-on sessions, which educated them on the issues of plastic pollution in Singapore, and sustainable practices such as reducing plastic waste by upcycling it into keychains or coasters and creating alternative food wraps through DIY solutions like beeswax wraps to reduce plastic wrap usage in the home.

LG is excited to bring their employees and community together to take meaningful steps toward reducing plastic waste. These efforts align with their broader commitment to sustainability and innovation for a better future.

