LG ELECTRONICS UNVEILS NEW LG MAGNIT MICRO LED DISPLAY AT ISE 2026

New Display Brings Stunning Visuals, Simplified Installation and Enhanced Reliability to Premium, Large-scale Commercial Spaces

LG Electronics introduces its new LG MAGNIT Micro LED display at ISE 2026, strengthening its leadership in premium commercial displays.

The ultra-high-definition display delivers exceptional picture quality with scalable configurations for large commercial spaces.

New Line-to-Dot (LTD) technology and a patented front-access alignment system enhance reliability and simplify installation.

Long-distance installation support and improved durability provide greater operational efficiency for B2B customers.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 26, 2026 - LG Electronics (LG) will showcase its new LG MAGNIT Micro LED display (LMPB model) at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2026, one of Europe’s largest commercial display exhibition, taking place in Barcelona, Spain, from February 3–6. With its new LG MAGNIT ultra-high-definition Micro LED solution, LG continues to reinforce its global leadership in commercial displays by delivering differentiated value tailored to B2B customers.

The name LG MAGNIT combines “magnificent” with “nit” – the unit of luminance – reflecting the display’s exceptional brightness and breathtaking picture quality. It features ultra-high resolution, scalable screen configurations and enhanced installation convenience. This makes it an ideal solution for an array of commercial environments, from expansive halls, auditoriums and conference rooms to premium retail spaces, professional broadcast studios and control rooms.

Beyond visual excellence, the new LG MAGNIT Micro LED display is engineered to deliver differentiated value and convenience across installation, operation and maintenance. A prime example is the newly applied Line-to-Dot (LTD) technology. In conventional LED displays, driver ICs operate light sources by line, meaning a single pixel defect can affect an entire line. LG’s LTD technology converts potential line defects into dot-level defects, ensuring that any pixel issue remains isolated to a single dot. This significantly minimizes visual disruption and enables a more comfortable, seamless viewing experience.

Installation convenience has also been enhanced to complement LG MAGNIT’s infinitely scalable design, in which LED cabinets – the basic building blocks of LED signage – connect seamlessly like blocks. The new model features a slimmer profile than previous versions and incorporates technology that allows for easy and precise alignment adjustment. Traditionally, installers adjusted cabinet alignment from the rear and then verified results from the front. LG MAGNIT simplifies this process with a patented front-access alignment technology that enables fine alignment adjustments directly from the front of the display, significantly reducing installation time for large-scale screens.

LG MAGNIT also uniquely supports long-distance installation, allowing LED cabinets and controllers to be installed up to 10 kilometers apart.1 By using optical fiber cables instead of short Ethernet cables, the display enables centralized operation and management of multiple commercial displays from a single location, such as a remote control room.

To further enhance picture quality and durability, LG MAGNIT applies a black coating to the front of the display, delivering deeper blacks compared to conventional LED displays. This coating helps maximize contrast and sharpen the color accuracy of LED elements to achieve premium picture quality. It also provides a protective shield against moisture, dust and external impact, improving overall durability.

“The new LG MAGNIT display integrates a range of differentiated capabilities designed to deliver the immersive viewing experiences and operational reliability our B2B customers are seeking,” said Nicolas Min, head of the Information Display Business at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “This product clearly demonstrates our commitment to leading the commercial display market by setting new standards through innovation.”

For more information on how LG MAGNIT enhances visual performance, simplifies installation and ensures operational reliability for various commercial environments

