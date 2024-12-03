LG PARTNERS WITH ARTLUME TO ELEVATE DIGITAL ART EXPERIENCE ON LG SMART TVS

Discover a World of Art on LG Smart TVs with Artlume’s Rich Collection of 15,000 Artworks, from Iconic Classics to Unique AI Creations

SINGAPORE, Dec. 3, 2024 - LG Electronics has announced a new partnership with Artlume, a pioneering digital art and AI platform, to bring inspiring art experiences to the comfort of home through LG smart TVs. LG TV owners will be the first to enjoy this extensive catalogue on the big screen. With a shared vision to make art accessible at scale, this new collaboration transforms over 200 million LG smart TVs worldwide into virtual art galleries, offering a broad selection of artworks that enrich the ambiance of living spaces.

Available globally on LG TVs running webOS 6.0 (2020 TV models) and above, Artlume’s expansive collection includes classic masterpieces, contemporary photography, AI art and works from renowned institutions like the Ashmolean Museum. With over 15,000 artworks available to explore and stream, users can curate personalized playlists via the mobile app to display their favourite art on their LG smart TVs.

Artlume’s user-friendly features allow instant changes to displayed artworks for enhanced creative control. The platform also integrates AI art generation, empowering users to create and publish unique art with simple word prompts, which can then be proudly shared through the screen.

“LG is the perfect partner for us, aligned with our goal to bring love, beauty and passion to people’s lives through the universal language of art,” said Patrick Ashworth, founder & CEO of Artlume. “We are committed to leaving a profound positive impact on humanity by educating future generations, supporting mental health through the beauty of art, and sharing museum art with the world.”

“LG is dedicated to transforming how people experience art,” said Chris Jo, senior vice president of platform business at LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “Through this partnership with Artlume, we are bringing a wide array of incredible art to LG smart TVs, enriching living spaces.”

As LG expands its collaborations with leading partners in the arts segment, users are invited to explore a diverse range of artistic expressions from around the globe, all from the comfort of home.

About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About webOS platform

webOS platform has powered LG TVs for over a decade and has been acclaimed as a friendly user interface, allowing for easy navigation and customization. With an always growing ecosystem of global partners, life-style services and UI innovation, webOS is set to drive LG’s future growth into cross device and out-of-home experience.

LG Channels is LG's exclusive free streaming service, offering a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, comedy, anime, and more. With an always growing number of channels, LG TV, smart monitor or projector owners can easily discover their favorite pro-grams by launching the LG Channels application on their LG screen. Since 2024, LG Channels for Automotive was launched increasing the customer base. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Home Entertainment Company is a recognized innovator in televisions and audio-video systems. LG offers an elevated home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED TVs, which, in 2023 mark the 10th anniversary, and QNED LED TVs powered by the innovative webOS smart TV platform. Aiming to help provide consumers with top-class user experience, all of LG’s home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production all the way through to disposal. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates three business units – Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg .

