LG UNVEILS AI-POWERED IN-CABIN SENSING SOLUTION AT CES 2025

Revolutionizing Vehicle Safety, Convenience and Comfort with Vision AI

SINGAPORE, Dec. 17, 2024 - LG Electronics, a mobility sector technology leader, is set to showcase its latest innovation at CES 2025, packaged as LG’s “AI In-Vehicle Experience.” This AI-based in-cabin sensing solution is designed to bring greater safety and convenience to the driving experience, leveraging LG’s Vision AI solution to detect and respond to the needs of vehicle occupants while optimising conditions within the cabin. Under the theme of “Life’s Good 24/7 With Affectionate Intelligence,” this AI-powered sensing solution will be displayed alongside other LG AI innovations at the company’s CES booths.

The AI In-Vehicle Experience begins by detecting and analysing both the driver and vehicle interior in real time through two key systems: the Driver Monitoring System (DMS) and the Driver and Interior Monitoring System (DIMS). Both systems, powered by Vision AI, will be demonstrated through immersive, interactive simulations at CES, allowing attendees to experience the vehicle cabin of the future. These simulations will highlight how LG’s technology can accurately analyse driving conditions and driver status in real time, offering a hands-on preview of the AI enabled in-vehicle experience.

Central to LG’s vision for mobility innovation, the AI-powered in-cabin sensing solution intuitively adapts to individual preferences and needs, delivering tailored services such as personalised driving routes, real-time updates on road conditions and information on nearby infrastructure and points of interest. The DMS can identify driver’s physical health and emotional state through real-time heart rate monitoring and facial expression recognition. This system helps improve road safety by alerting users to their level of alertness and overall wellbeing, as well as giving them an effortless way to track their health over time. The use of Vision AI and sophisticated in-cabin sensors underscore LG’s commitment to implementing cutting-edge innovations that expand the mobility experience.

“With LG’s Affectionate Intelligence technology, LG’s exceptional in-cabin solution provides automakers with performance, quality and flexibility, while providing drivers and passengers with a safer and more enjoyable on-road experience,” said Eun Seok-hyun, president of LG Vehicle Solution Company.

