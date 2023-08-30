About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier (2nd Gen.)

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier (2nd Gen.)

AP551ABFA

LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier (2nd Gen.)

Front view of LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier 2nd Gen in Black, AP551ABFA

Summary

Print

Dimensions

ap551abfa
CAPACITY
/
Dimension (W x H x D)
142 x 109 x 52mm
USP 1
Thorough Air Purification
USP 2
Better Breathing

All specs

GENERAL

Product Type

Wearable Air Purifier

Color

Black

Air purifier Filter

H13(2EA) (99.95%)

Dual Inverter Fan

Yes

Sensor

Respiratory Sensor

Exhaust Valve

Yes

Air Volume(LPM)*Liter Per Min

10~55(Max)

Operation Noise (dB)

35dB(Min) ~ 52dB(Max)

Usage time (Fully charged)

8hr(Max)

Recharge Time

approx. 2 hours(Max)

Fan Speed

Auto

Voice On

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes(BLE 5.0)

Battery Source

Builit-in Li on Rechargeable(1000mAh) / USB C Type

Face Guard

Inclusive of L size ( M size can be purchased separately )

SIZE(W×HXD), MM

Product

142 x 109 x 52

Box

180 x 148 x 143

WEIGHT(NET)

Product Only

94g

Face guard

18g

Ear Band

5g

cover Band

18g

ORIGIN

Origin

Korea

LOAD QUANTITY

20FT

539Box(6,468ea)

40FT

1,127Box(13,524ea)

DISCLAIMERS

*

*LPM=liter per min. Walking = 9LPM, Quick pace = 30 LPM

What people are saying