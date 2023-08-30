About Cookies on This Site

LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier (HEPA)

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier (HEPA)

AS10GDWH0

LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier (HEPA)

Front View of LG PuriCare™ 360° Air Purifier (HEPA) Double in white, AS10GDWH0
360˚ Purification

Purify the Air All Around You

LG PuriCare™ purifies the air 360º around you, in every direction, no matter where you place it.

The air purifier is seen from the front sucking in air, dust, and dirt and then the system is seen from the top releasing clean purified air that flows in all directions. The screen splits to show another air-purifier that only releases air to the front on the left and the LG Puricare on the right filling the space with clean air more efficiently.
Direct Fan

360 Degree Direct Fan

The fan wings are serrated to reduce air resistance for powerful air purification.

There are two images. On the left is an aircraft engine image, and on the right is four images showing the performance of the improved 360 Degree Direct Fan inside the air purifier. As the four images become brighter sequentially, it shows how Direct Fan has improved performance compared to before.

*Aircraft fan technology, applied to the Boeing 747 by NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), is applied to the 360 degree direct fan.

Clean Booster

Fresh Air Faster and Farther

The proprietary Clean Booster delivers clean air 24% faster, 7.5m far to every corners of your house

*Tested by LG internal lab with an enclosed area of 259 cubic meters (9.8 x 9.8 x 2.7 meters) using PuriCare 360° (model AS309DWA) with Clean Booster Mode turned on, measuring the speed of the wind at a height of 1.5 meters at a distance of 7.5 meters away from the product. *Tested by LG internal lab at a pet café in an enclosed area of 132m2 G using PuriCare Air Purifier Pet (AS309DNP) on Pet Mode and PuriCare 360° (AS309DWA) on Auto Mode measuring the weight of the amount of the dust and hair collected from the bottom filter. Results may vary depending on environmental conditions and other external factors. *Tested by TÜV Rheinland using PuriCare Pet (AS190DNPA) on maximum suction compared to the standard PuriCare model (AS199DWA) on maximum suction in a lab of 8 cubic meters at a temperature of 23.0 ± 5.0 degree Celsius with the relative humidity of 55 ± 15%. Results may vary depending on environmental conditions and other external factors.

Multi-Filtration System

Give Air a Deep Clean with Advanced Multi-Filtration System

Multi-filtration captures unwanted particles- bacteria, virus, dust, allergen and odor components.

The purifier is shown with half of it showing the deodorization filter while the other half shows the safe plus filter of the machine.
Safe Plus Filter
The purifier is shown with half of it showing the deodorization filter while the other half shows the safe plus filter of the machine.
Deodorization Filter

Safe Plus Filter

Remove bacteria, virus, dust, and allergens.

- Antibacterial 99.9% / Anti-viral 99.9%
- Large Dust Removal
- Dust Storm / Ultra-Fine Dust Removal
- Allergen (house dust mite, mold) Removal

Deodorization Filter

Eliminates harmful gases.

- Home Odor (Acetaldehyde, Ammonia(NH3), Acetic Acid) Removal
- Odor Components such as Formaldehyde (HCHO), Toluene Removal
- Air Pollutants (NO2, SO2) Removal

*Anti-bacterial 99.9% ('20.4.3). ①Tested by KTR(Korea Testing and Research Institute). ②Test bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus / Klebsiella pneumoniae / Escherichia coli. ③Test Method: ISO 20743 (Determination of antibacterial activity of textile products). *Anti-viral 99.9% ('20.4.14). ①Tested by Seoul University Graduate School of Health. ②Test bacteria: mouse hepatitis virus (MHV; murine coronavirus) (human infectious coronavirus surrogate). ③Test Method: ISO 20743. *Dust 99.999% : Tested by KCL, Korea Conformity Laboratories. Remove 99.999% of micro dust size of 0.01㎛ in 60 min. after operating on clean booster mode for 20 min. Products: PuriCare™ AS309DWA Condition: 30.0㎥ chamber.

the_top_portion_of_the_air_purifier_from_the_lg_logo_up_is_shown_with_air_being_released_and_bubbles_indicating__/- ions.
Plasmaster Ionizer

Shield Your Family from Germs

The Ionizer reduces toxic viruses and bacteria, keeping your family healthy.

*Tested by US, Auburn Univ : Eliminate Salmonella 98.0%, Campylobacter 81.2%, Dust mite allergen 96.1% 4. *Results may vary depending on the circumstances. *Tested by Seoul National Univ. : Eliminate MRSA 99% in 10 min, S. pneumoniae 95% in 30 min, Adeno Virus 96% in 60 min, H1N1 virus 96% in 120 min. Results may vary depending on the circumstances.

The air purifier is shown with an orange display. A magnified image of the front is inset showing the label "PM 1.0
Smart Sensor & Indicator

Bring Air Quality to Light

Check your air quality quickly with a color-coded indicator based on PM1.0 sensor detecting system.

*The Puricare air purifier automatically detects the indoor air condition and marks it on the indicator on the side of the machine in four colors: red, orange, yellow, or green. A red color denotes the worst air quality and a green color denotes the best air quality.

Pure Air for Your Little Ones

LG PuriCare™ purifies the air closest to the ground where babies and toddlers often play.

Clean Air is Automatic

Auto Mode consistently adjusts to ensure you always have optimal air quality without the hassle.
A woman looks at her phone on the left and the air purifier sits on the right. An image of the phone display is in the foreground showing the air quality and other statistics in the LG ThinQ app.
LG ThinQ™

Take Control of the Air You Breathe with LG ThinQ™

Use ThinQ™ to turn on PuriCare remotely so cleaner air awaits your family-even on dusty days.

Features AS10GDWH0 AS65GDWH0
AS10GDWH0
LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier(HEPA)
AS65GDWH0
LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier(HEPA)
Dimension (W X H X D) 376 x 1073 x 376 mm 343 x 587 x 343 mm
Applicable Area 1076ft² / 100 M² 676ft² / 62.8 M²
Color White White
Multi-filtration System + Ionizer Yes Yes
Smart Sensor & Indicator Yes Yes
Baby Care mode Yes No
Summary

Dimensions

AS10GDWH0
CAPACITY
1076ft² / 100 M²
Dimension (W x H x D)
376 x 1073 x 376 mm
USP 1
3-in-1 High Efficiency Filter (HEPA 13)
USP 2
10-year Inverter Motor, 1-year Parts

GENERAL

Product Type

360° Air Purifier

Air Quality Detection

PM 1.0 & Gas Sensor

Applicable area

1076ft² / 100 M²

CADR

779 M³/h

CASR

13 M³ / min

Noise (Sound Pressure) (Max /Min)

54 / 20 db

Operating mode

Booster / Dual / Single/ Smart

Fan Speed

Auto / Low / Mid / High / Turbo

DESIGN

Color

White

Control

Touch Panel

Cleanliness Indicator

4 Colors

SMART HOME APPLIANCE

ThinQ™ Application

iOS / Android

Air Quality Monitoring

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

3-IN-1 HIGH EFFICIENCY FILTER

Filter Grade

HEPA H13

Safe Plus Pre Filter

Yes

Total Allergen Collection Care Filter

Yes

Total Harmful Gas Care Filter

Yes

FEATURE

Inverter Motor

Yes

Clean Booster

Yes

360° Purification

Yes

Ionizer

Yes

Smart Indicator

PM 10 / 2.5 / 1.0, µm

Off Timer

2 / 4 / 8 / 12 hr

Child Lock

Yes

Filter Change Alarm

Yes

Remove Controller

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

Dimensions (W x H x D)

376 x 1073 x 376 mm

Weight

19.2 kg

