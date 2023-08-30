You may return Products at any time within fourteen (14) days, beginning on the day you purchase the Products.

However, you are need to meet the following requirements:

1. Within 14 days or purchase from the LG Online Shop you contact us via Chatbot within LG.com to lodge your request for a 'Change of Mind' return;

2. Product is unused and product packaging is un-opneed and packing seal is intact.

3. Packaging of product is not damaged.

We are sorry that we would not accept any return for used or opened product.

Upon receiving your request, our agent will assist you on the collection and the refund of the product