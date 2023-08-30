We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55US665H0VA Series
LG Smart Hotel TV with Effective Content Management
TV screens set up in the hotel provide hotel services and various information for users.
*65 inch.
*All images are for illustrative purposes only.
Pro:Centric Direct
A man is managing some contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through server.
*Some devices may have limited compatibility with the IoT and Voice Control function. Please contact the LG sales team to verify the compatibility before ordering.
*Magic Motion Remote is required (sold separately).
*Soft AP should be setup in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
*Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.
*This feature may have a restriction depending on the installation environment.
*Additional speaker is not included with this product.
All specs
-
Category
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
Kensington Lock
-
YES
-
VESA Compatible
-
300 x 300 mm
-
Power Consumption(Max)
-
162W
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
-
133W
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50/60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
EMC
-
CE
-
Safety
-
CB
-
Healthcare Headphone Mode
-
YES
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
-
YES
-
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
-
YES
-
Power Cable
-
YES (1.5M / Angle Type)
-
Remote type
-
S-Con / MMR (Option)
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
-
SECAM / PAL
-
Digital
-
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
-
YES
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
YES (Ready, MMR Required)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
YES
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
-
20W
-
AI Sound
-
YES
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
400 nit
-
Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Size (Inch)
-
55
-
Pro:Centric Direct
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Server
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric V
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
-
YES
-
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
-
YES
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
-
YES
-
Other DRM
-
SECUREMEDIA
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
-
15.5/15.5/15.5/22.3 mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
-
17.0/17.0/17.0/23.8 mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
-
1410 x 860 x 207 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
1244 x 726 x 87.1 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
1244 x 780 x 303 mm
-
Weight in Shipping
-
23.2 kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
14.3 kg
-
Weight with Stand
-
17.5 kg
-
Diagnostics
-
YES (IP Remote)
-
Energy Saving mode
-
YES
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
-
YES (Ext. Speaker Out)
-
External Power Out
-
YES
-
EzManager
-
YES
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
-
YES
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
Insert Image
-
YES
-
Instant ON
-
YES
-
IR Out
-
YES (RS-232C, HDMI)
-
Lock mode
-
YES (Limited)
-
Multi IR Code
-
YES
-
One Channel Map
-
YES
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
-
YES
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
USB Cloning
-
YES
-
Wake on RF
-
YES
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
-
YES
-
Welcome Video
-
YES
-
WOL
-
YES
-
Port Block
-
YES
-
V-Lan Tag
-
YES
-
Conformal Coating
-
YES
-
Bluetooth
-
YES
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
-
YES
-
DIAL
-
YES
-
IoT
-
YES
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
-
YES (Ready)
-
Screen Share
-
YES
-
Soft AP
-
YES
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
-
YES
-
Web Browser
-
YES
-
webOS version
-
webOS 5.0
-
Wi-Fi
-
YES
-
Gallery Mode
-
YES
-
Mood Display
-
YES
-
BEACON
-
YES
-
NTP sync timer
-
YES
-
RTC (Real Time Clock)
-
YES
-
Video Tag
-
YES (2 Video)
-
CI Slot
-
YES (CI+ 1.4)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
YES
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
-
YES
-
HDMI In
-
YES (3ea)
-
Headphone Out
-
YES
-
RF In
-
YES (2ea)
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
-
2 (Ethernet, Aux)
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
-
YES (D-Sub 9pin)
-
USB (Ver.)
-
YES (2ea / 2.0)
-
Front Color
-
Ceramic Black
-
Stand Type
-
1 Pole (Swivel)
-
Tool Name
-
UM73
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.