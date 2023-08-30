About Cookies on This Site

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Productivity and Efficiency
Why Cloud Device

Productivity and Efficiency

LG offers various Thin Client form factors. LG’s excellence in display products can add value to your work environment with better performance and lower costs than a conventional PC device.
More Powerful Performance
Quad-core Processor

More Powerful Performance

With advanced Quad-core Processor and a powerful system memory option, 27CN650W helps you complete your work faster and easier than ever.
True Colors at Any Angle
27" Full HD IPS Display

True Colors at Any Angle

LG Full HD display with IPS technology delivers a clearer and consistent true color. It provides visual comfort for viewing charts and reports with others, presenting clear images from any angle.
LG Cloud Device Manager

LG Cloud Device Manager

It’s the optimized management software for LG cloud device. By installing on cloud devices using Windows 10 IoT OS, the devices are managed and controlled centrally for work efficiency and TCO reduction effect.
The Most Productive Workstation
Up to 2 Display Support

The Most Productive Workstation

LG 27CN650W supports up to 4K UHD resolution dual displays. With the most flexibility for multi-monitor set-up options, you can get more done in less time.

*27CN650W display supports up to Full HD resolution (1920x1080).

USB Type-C™

With a single USB Type-C™ connection, delivers up to 4K hi-resolution imagery and transmits data with faster transfer speeds at once.

Various Interface

1) DisplayPort 2) USB Type-C™ 3) USB 3.0 4) Gigabit Ethernet 5) HDMI 6) Headphone & Mic Combo 7) USB 2.0

Enhanced Usability
Pop-up Type Full HD Webcam

Enhanced Usability & Security

Featuring the pop-up type built-in Full HD webcam with improved security and the integrated speaker, to host various meetings and video conferences.
Silent and Cost-efficient
Fanless Design

Silent and Cost-efficient

The fanless design increases LG 27CN650W’s lifespan and also reduces replacement costs. The low noise and heat provide a pleasant office environment, and its lower power consumption reduces management costs.
Smart Workspace
Ergonomic Design

Smart Workspace

You can create the comfort workspace with versatile screen tilt, height, pivot and swivel adjustments. By featuring the one click stand, allows you to save time and reduce a loss of work for multiple Thin clients setup.