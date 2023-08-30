About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Efficiency and High-level Security
Why Cloud Computing

Efficiency and High-level Security

LG offers various zero client form factors. LG's many different kinds of zero client line-up can add value to your work environment with better performance and lower costs than a conventional PC device.
Powerful
LG Zero Client

Powerful & Secure Cloud Computing

CBV42-BP with teradici PCoIP®* performs HW decoding, which helps CPU to enable more tasks and save battery life. And no data will be found once CBV42-BP is unplugged, so users can experience high level of security.

*teradici TERA2321 PCoIP® Processor chipset.

Enormous Expandability
Multiple Ports

Enormous
Expandability

(1) Microphone In
(2) Headphone Out
(3) USB 2.0
(4) DVI-I
(5) DisplayPort
(6) Gigabit Ethernet
Silent and Cost-efficient
Fanless Design

Silent and Cost-efficient

The fanless design increases the CBV42-BP's lifespan and also reduces replacement costs. The low noise provides a pleasant office environment, and its lower power consumption reduces management costs.