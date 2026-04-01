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Ceiling Cassette, 4 Way, Indoor Unit, 12k Btu
4 Way Airflow with Dual Vanes
The dual vane design delivers indirect airflow and powerful cooling, offering flexible comfort
5 Step Purification
The 5-step filter removes odors, germs, and PM1.0 dust, enabling long-lasting use.
Comfort with Human Detection
It enhances efficiency and comfort by sensing people and adjusting airflow to humidity levels.
Smart Control with LG ThinQ
Control your air conditioner and get alerts through the LG ThinQ app, managing it easily with a tap.
All specs
CONVENIENCE
Auto Restart
O
Forced Switch Operation
O
Human Body Detecting
Accessory
On/Off Reservation(24Hr)
O
Remote Controller
O
Reservation
O
Smart Diagnosis
O
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Accessory
COOLING
Air Flow Control(Up/Down)
Auto
Comport Air
O
Power Cooling
O
FILTER
Pre Filter
O
GENERAL
Refrigerant Type
R32
SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL (INDOOR UNIT)
Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
- / 38.0 / 35.0 / 32.0