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Ceiling Cassette, 4 Way, Indoor Unit, 12k Btu

Ceiling Cassette, 4 Way, Indoor Unit, 12k Btu

Ceiling Cassette, 4 Way, Indoor Unit, 12k Btu

AMNQ18GTQA1
Front view of Ceiling Cassette, 4 Way, Indoor Unit, 12k Btu AMNQ18GTQA1
Front perspective view of LG 4 Way Ceiling Mounted Cassette
Front view of LG 4 Way Ceiling Mounted Cassette
Front view of Ceiling Cassette, 4 Way, Indoor Unit, 12k Btu AMNQ18GTQA1
Front perspective view of LG 4 Way Ceiling Mounted Cassette
Front view of LG 4 Way Ceiling Mounted Cassette

Key Features

  • Dual vane (Power Cooling / Indirect wind)
  • Air purification
  • Human detection for energy saving
  • LG ThinQ (Integrated Home Appliances Control)
More
A 4 way ceiling mounted cassette is shown at the top, directing dual-layer airflow downward toward the floor

4 Way Airflow with Dual Vanes

The dual vane design delivers indirect airflow and powerful cooling, offering flexible comfort

As air moves through the filter, it captures germs, odors, and PM 1.0 fine dust, helping maintain a fresh indoor environment.

5 Step Purification

The 5-step filter removes odors, germs, and PM1.0 dust, enabling long-lasting use.

An icon showing a person standing while a sensor detects their presence.

Comfort with Human Detection

It enhances efficiency and comfort by sensing people and adjusting airflow to humidity levels.

An icon with radio-wave signals containing a house symbol that resembles the LG ThinQ design.

Smart Control with LG ThinQ

Control your air conditioner and get alerts through the LG ThinQ app, managing it easily with a tap.

Print

All specs

CONVENIENCE

  • Auto Restart

    O

  • Forced Switch Operation

    O

  • Human Body Detecting

    Accessory

  • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

    O

  • Remote Controller

    O

  • Reservation

    O

  • Smart Diagnosis

    O

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Accessory

COOLING

  • Air Flow Control(Up/Down)

    Auto

  • Comport Air

    O

  • Power Cooling

    O

FILTER

  • Pre Filter

    O

GENERAL

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL (INDOOR UNIT)

  • Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - / 41.0 / 39.0 / 37.0