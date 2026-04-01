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LG 28,000 BTU R32 Multi Split Inverter Outdoor Unit (Up to 3 Indoor Unit)
High Energy Efficiency
LG Multi Split provides efficient and powerful cooling with an advanced compressor and technologies.
Silent Operation for outdoor unit
The outdoor unit’s low-noise operation creates a more comfortable and quieter atmosphere.
Compact Size
LG Multi Split outdoor units are designed in an optimized size that fits well in various spaces.
Improved Inverter Compressor
The enhanced Dual Inverter Compressor delivers powerful performance.
All specs
CLASSIFICATION
Chassis
U24A
ALLOWABLE MAX. CAPACITY FOR INDIVIUAL INDOOR UNIT
Max (kBtu/h)
24
ALLOWABLE TOTAL CAPACITY OF CONNECTED INDOOR UNIT
Max (kBtu/h)
45
COMBINATION LIMIT
Number of Indoor Units (EA)
3
COMPRESSOR
Model x No.
KTN150D53 x 1
Motor Output (W x No.)
1180 x 1
Motor Type
BLDC
Oil Charging amount (cc x No.)
420 x 1
Oil Type
POE VG74
Type
Twin Rotary
CONNECTING CABLE
Power Supply Cable(H07RN-F,included earth) (to ODU) (mm² × cores)
2.5 x 3C
CONVENIENCE
Smart Diagnosis
O
COOLING CAPACITY
Min ~ Max (Btu/h)
4,000~30,500
Min ~ Max (kW)
1.18~8.94
Rated (Btu/h)
23,200
Rated (kW)
6.80
DIMENSIONS
Net(W x H x D) (mm)
870 x 650 x 330
Shipping(W x H x D) (mm)
1,046 x 713 x 461
EFFICIENCY
EER (W/W)
4.90
ELECTRICAL CHARACTERISTIC
Comp_Rated Load Amperes (Max) (A)
9.0
Maximum Fuse Amperes (MFA) (A)
15
Minimum Circuit Amperes (MCA) (A)
12.2
Outdoor Fan Motor_Full Load Amperes (A)
0.33
ENERGY SAVING
Energy Grade
5 Tick
EXTERIOR
Color
Warm gray
GENERAL
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
1390 / 230
HEAT EXCHANGER
Rows x Columns x FPI
2 x 30 x 21
MAXIMUM HEIGHT DIFFERENCE
IDU - IDU(Max) (m)
7.5
IDU - ODU(Max) (m)
15
OUTDOOR FAN
Air Flow Rate (m³/min x No.)
50×1
Type
Propeller
OUTDOOR FAN MOTOR
Output (W x No.)
85 x 1
Type
BLDC
PIPE CONNECTING SOCKET
Connection Type(Gas)
Ø 9.52(3/8) × 3
Connection Type(Liquid)
Ø 6.35(1/4) × 3
PIPING LENGTH
Each Branch(Rated / Max / Min) (m)
7.5 / 25 / -
Total Piping(Max) (m)
60
POWER INPUT(COOLING)
Min ~ Max (kW)
0.23~2.32
Rated (kW)
1.39
POWER SUPPLY
#1
220-240, 1, 50
Limit Range of Voltage(#1)
198 ~ 264
REFRIGERANT
Additional Charging amount(Branch) (g/m)
20
Chargeless-Pipe Length(Branch) (m)
30
Control Type
EEV
GWP(Global Warming Potential)
675
Precharged Amount (kg)
1.200
Type
R32
t-CO₂ eq.
0.81
RUNNING CURRENT(COOLING)
Min/Max (A)
1.00 / 10.50
Rated (A)
6.3
SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL (OUTDOOR UNIT)
Cooling / Heating (@ 1.5m height)
49.0 / -
WEIGHT
Net (kg)
43.0
Shipping (kg)
47.3