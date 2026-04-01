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LG 28,000 BTU R32 Multi Split Inverter Outdoor Unit (Up to 3 Indoor Unit)

LG 28,000 BTU R32 Multi Split Inverter Outdoor Unit (Up to 3 Indoor Unit)

LG 28,000 BTU R32 Multi Split Inverter Outdoor Unit (Up to 3 Indoor Unit)

Z3UQ28GFA1
Front view of LG 28,000 BTU R32 Multi Split Inverter Outdoor Unit (Up to 3 Indoor Unit) Z3UQ28GFA1
Front view of LG 28,000 BTU R32 Multi Split Inverter Outdoor Unit (Up to 3 Indoor Unit) Z3UQ28GFA1

Key Features

  • All 5 Ticks, High Energy Efficiency
  • Silent Operation for outdoor unit
  • Lowest Height and Dimension outdoor unit
  • Dual Inverter Compressor
  • R32 Next-Generation Refrigerant
More
A leaf forming a circular shape surrounds a lightning bolt icon, symbolizing energy efficiency.

High Energy Efficiency

LG Multi Split provides efficient and powerful cooling with an advanced compressor and technologies.

An outdoor unit icon is shown with a reduced-volume speaker symbol in the lower right corner.

Silent Operation for outdoor unit

The outdoor unit’s low-noise operation creates a more comfortable and quieter atmosphere.

An icon showing the outdoor unit reducing in size.

Compact Size

LG Multi Split outdoor units are designed in an optimized size that fits well in various spaces.

The Dual Inverter Compressor is represented as an iconized logo.

Improved Inverter Compressor

The enhanced Dual Inverter Compressor delivers powerful performance.

Print

All specs

CLASSIFICATION

  • Chassis

    U24A

ALLOWABLE MAX. CAPACITY FOR INDIVIUAL INDOOR UNIT

  • Max (kBtu/h)

    24

ALLOWABLE TOTAL CAPACITY OF CONNECTED INDOOR UNIT

  • Max (kBtu/h)

    45

COMBINATION LIMIT

  • Number of Indoor Units (EA)

    3

COMPRESSOR

  • Model x No.

    KTN150D53 x 1

  • Motor Output (W x No.)

    1180 x 1

  • Motor Type

    BLDC

  • Oil Charging amount (cc x No.)

    420 x 1

  • Oil Type

    POE VG74

  • Type

    Twin Rotary

CONNECTING CABLE

  • Power Supply Cable(H07RN-F,included earth) (to ODU) (mm² × cores)

    2.5 x 3C

CONVENIENCE

  • Smart Diagnosis

    O

COOLING CAPACITY

  • Min ~ Max (Btu/h)

    4,000~30,500

  • Min ~ Max (kW)

    1.18~8.94

  • Rated (Btu/h)

    23,200

  • Rated (kW)

    6.80

DIMENSIONS

  • Net(W x H x D) (mm)

    870 x 650 x 330

  • Shipping(W x H x D) (mm)

    1,046 x 713 x 461

EFFICIENCY

  • EER (W/W)

    4.90

ELECTRICAL CHARACTERISTIC

  • Comp_Rated Load Amperes (Max) (A)

    9.0

  • Maximum Fuse Amperes (MFA) (A)

    15

  • Minimum Circuit Amperes (MCA) (A)

    12.2

  • Outdoor Fan Motor_Full Load Amperes (A)

    0.33

ENERGY SAVING

  • Energy Grade

    5 Tick

EXTERIOR

  • Color

    Warm gray

GENERAL

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    1390 / 230

HEAT EXCHANGER

  • Rows x Columns x FPI

    2 x 30 x 21

MAXIMUM HEIGHT DIFFERENCE

  • IDU - IDU(Max) (m)

    7.5

  • IDU - ODU(Max) (m)

    15

OUTDOOR FAN

  • Air Flow Rate (m³/min x No.)

    50×1

  • Type

    Propeller

OUTDOOR FAN MOTOR

  • Output (W x No.)

    85 x 1

  • Type

    BLDC

PIPE CONNECTING SOCKET

  • Connection Type(Gas)

    Ø 9.52(3/8) × 3

  • Connection Type(Liquid)

    Ø 6.35(1/4) × 3

PIPING LENGTH

  • Each Branch(Rated / Max / Min) (m)

    7.5 / 25 / -

  • Total Piping(Max) (m)

    60

POWER INPUT(COOLING)

  • Min ~ Max (kW)

    0.23~2.32

  • Rated (kW)

    1.39

POWER SUPPLY

  • #1

    220-240, 1, 50

  • Limit Range of Voltage(#1)

    198 ~ 264

REFRIGERANT

  • Additional Charging amount(Branch) (g/m)

    20

  • Chargeless-Pipe Length(Branch) (m)

    30

  • Control Type

    EEV

  • GWP(Global Warming Potential)

    675

  • Precharged Amount (kg)

    1.200

  • Type

    R32

  • t-CO₂ eq.

    0.81

RUNNING CURRENT(COOLING)

  • Min/Max (A)

    1.00 / 10.50

  • Rated (A)

    6.3

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL (OUTDOOR UNIT)

  • Cooling / Heating (@ 1.5m height)

    49.0 / -

WEIGHT

  • Net (kg)

    43.0

  • Shipping (kg)

    47.3