Wall Mounted, Indoor Unit, 9k Btu
AI Aiir Operation
AI Air mode & a radar sensor detect indoor conditions to automatically adjust fan speed and airflow.
Soft Air for Gentle Comfort
Soft Air adjusts airflow for indirect cooling. You can control breeze range, temperature, and speed.
Window Open Detection
It detects open windows and shifts to energy-saving mode, letting you run it while circulating air.
Auto Clean
Auto Clean removes moisture after use, with airflow for faster drying or quieter operation.
All specs
AIR PURIFYING
Ionizer
Yes(4G)
Air Purifying Display
N/A
PM 1.0 Sensor
N/A
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8851434641961
COMPLIANCE
Launching Month (YYYY-MM)
2025-07
Manufacturer (Importer)
LG Electronics
Product Model Name
S3NZ091L1DA
Product Type & Model Name
C/O (S3NZ091L1DA)
CONVENIENCE
Auto Restart
Yes
Deep Sleep
N/A
Fan Mode
Yes
Forced Switch Operation
Yes
Low Noise
N/A
On/Off Reservation(24Hr)
Yes
Remote Controller
Yes
Reservation
Yes
Sleep Timer+
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
Voice Control (3rd Party device)
Yes
COOLING
Air Flow Control(Up/Down)
Yes(6 Steps)
4way
Up-Down/Left-Right
Air Flow Control(Left/Right)
Yes(5 Steps)
AI Air
Yes
Comfort Air
N/A
Fan Speed
5 Steps + Natural
Power Cooling
Yes
Soft Air
Yes
DEHUMIDIFICATION
Dehumidification
Yes
Humidity Sensor
Yes
DESIGN
Color(Body)
White
Color(Discharge)
Silver
Display
88 Hidden
ENERGY SAVING
Active Energy Control
Yes
Energy Display
N/A
Energy Monitoring
Yes
Energy Saving(Cooling)
N/A
kW Manager
Yes
Window Opening Detection
Yes(ThinQ Only)
FILTER
Allergy Filter
N/A
Fine Dust Filter
Yes
GENERAL
Refrigerant Type
R32
Cooling Capacity Max(W)
3700
Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)
2700 / 630
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
580 / 200
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
895x307x235
Indoor Unit Weight(kg)
11.0
Indoor Unit Weight(lb.)
24.3
Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
770x545x288
Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)
30.0
Outdoor Unit Weight(lb.)
66.1
Product Type
Wall Mounted
Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)
220 ~ 240, 50
HYGIENE
Auto Cleaning
Yes
All Cleaning
Yes
Auto Clean+
Yes
Heat Exchanger Cleaning
Yes
UV Nano
N/A
INSTALLATION
Power Cable
Yes
OUTDOOR UNIT
Outdoor Unit Model Name
S3UZ091L1DA
RAC B2B FUNCTION
PI485 Module
N/A
Dry Contact
N/A
Wired Remote Controller
N/A