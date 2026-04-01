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9,000 BTU, ARTCOOL™ Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner (ThinQ™)
Black Mirror Design
Its black mirror-style design sets it apart from other wall-mounted units with a distinct look.
Plasmaster Ionizer
It releases a high concentration of ions that remove bacteria, creating a cleaner indoor space.
Fast Cooling
Jet Cool boosts airflow for rapid cooling, while 4-Way Swing distributes air quickly and widely.
Air Purification
The filter provides antibacterial treatment, suppresses germs, and purifies the air.
All specs
DRAIN PIPE(USING DRAIN PUMP)
O.D / I.D (mm(inch))
Φ21.5(27/32)/ 16(5/8)
AIR PURIFYING
Ionizer
O
CONNECTING CABLE
Power and Communication cable(H07RN-F,included earth) (mm² × cores)
0.75 x 4C
CONVENIENCE
Auto Restart
O
Forced Switch Operation
O
On/Off Reservation(24Hr)
O
Remote Controller
O
Reservation
O
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
O
COOLING
Air Flow Control(Up/Down)
O (6 steps)
4way
O
Air Flow Control(Left/Right)
O (5 steps)
Comport Air
O
Power Cooling
O
ELECTRICAL CHARACTERISTIC
Indoor Fan Motor_Full Load Amperes (FLA) (A)
0.2
EXTERIOR
Color
Munsell 7.5PB 0.2/20
RAL (Classic)
RAL 9005
FILTER
Pre Filter
O
GENERAL
Refrigerant Type
R32
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
837 x 308 x 192
Indoor Unit Weight(kg)
9.5
HEAT EXCHANGER
Rows x Columns x FPI
2 x 15 x 19
Face Area (m²)
0.19
No.
1
INDOOR FAN
Air Flow Rate(Cooling,(SH)/H/M/L) (m³/min)
- / 9.2 / 7.4 / 5.6
Type
Cross Flow Fan
INDOOR FAN MOTOR
Drive
Internal
Output (No.)
1
Output (W)
30
Type
BLDC
PIPE CONNECTING SOCKET
Connection Type(Gas)
Φ9.52 (3/8)
Connection Type(Liquid)
Φ6.35 (1/4)
POWER INPUT(INDOOR)
H/M/L (W)
30 / 18 / 11
POWER SUPPLY
#1
220-240, 1, 50
Limit Range of Voltage(#1)
198~264
PROTECTION DEVICE
Fuse
O
Overload Protector for Fan Motor
O
O.D / I.D (mm(inch))
Φ21.5(27/32)/ 16(5/8)
REFRIGERANT
Type
R32
RUNNING CURRENT
Maximum Running Current
0.2
RUNNING CURRENT(INDOOR)
H/M/L (A)
0.20 / 0.16 / 0.10
SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL (INDOOR UNIT)
Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
- / 36 / 33 / 27