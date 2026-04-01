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Wall Mounted, Indoor Unit, 17k Btu
Wall Mounted, Indoor Unit, 17k Btu
Key Features
- Fast Cooling (Jet Cool / 4Way Swing)
- Fine Dust filter
- LG ThinQ (Integrated Home Appliances Control)
Fast Cooling
Jet Cool boosts airflow for rapid cooling, while 4-Way Swing distributes air quickly and widely.
Air Purification
The filter provides antibacterial treatment, suppresses germs, and purifies the air.
Smart Control with LG ThinQ
Control your air conditioner and get alerts through the LG ThinQ app, managing it easily with a tap.
All specs
DRAIN PIPE(USING DRAIN PUMP)
O.D / I.D (mm(inch))
Φ21.5(27/32)/ 16(5/8)
INDOOR FAN
Air Flow Rate(Cooling,(SH)/H/M/L) (m³/min)
- / 11.0 / 8.9 / 6.1
Type
Cross Flow Fan
INDOOR FAN MOTOR
Drive
Internal
Output (No.)
1
Output (W)
30
Type
BLDC
GENERAL
Refrigerant Type
R32
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
837 x 308 x 189
Indoor Unit Weight(kg)
8.3
POWER INPUT(INDOOR)
H/M/L (W)
40 / 25 / 12
POWER SUPPLY
#1
220-240, 1, 50
Limit Range of Voltage(#1)
198~264
PROTECTION DEVICE
O.D / I.D (mm(inch))
Φ21.5(27/32)/ 16(5/8)
COOLING
Air Flow Control(Up/Down)
O (6 steps)
4way
O
Comport Air
O
Power Cooling
O
RUNNING CURRENT(INDOOR)
H/M/L (A)
0.30 / 0.20 / 0.10
CONVENIENCE
Auto Restart
O
Forced Switch Operation
O
On/Off Reservation(24Hr)
O
Remote Controller
O
Reservation
O
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
O
FILTER
Pre Filter
O