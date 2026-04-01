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Wall Mounted, Indoor Unit, 20k Btu
AI Aiir Operation
AI Air mode & a radar sensor detect indoor conditions to automatically adjust fan speed and airflow.
Soft Air for Gentle Comfort
Soft Air adjusts airflow for indirect cooling. You can control breeze range, temperature, and speed.
Window Open Detection
It detects open windows and shifts to energy-saving mode, letting you run it while circulating air.
Auto Clean
Auto Clean removes moisture after use, with airflow for faster drying or quieter operation.
All specs
CONNECTING CABLE
Power and Communication cable(H07RN-F,included earth) (mm² × cores)
0.75 × 4C
CONVENIENCE
Auto Restart
O
Forced Switch Operation
O
On/Off Reservation(24Hr)
O
Remote Controller
O
Reservation
O
Smart Diagnosis
O
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
O
COOLING
Air Flow Control(Up/Down)
O (6 steps)
4way
O
Air Flow Control(Left/Right)
O (5 steps)
Comport Air
O
Power Cooling
O
DRAIN PIPE(USING DRAIN PUMP)
O.D / I.D (mm(inch))
Φ21.5(27/32)/ 16(5/8)
ELECTRICAL CHARACTERISTIC
Indoor Fan Motor_Full Load Amperes (FLA) (A)
0.3
EXTERIOR
Color
Munsell 7.5P 9/2
RAL (Classic)
RAL 9003
FILTER
Pre Filter
O
GENERAL
Refrigerant Type
R32
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
895 x 307 x 235
Indoor Unit Weight(kg)
10.8
HEAT EXCHANGER
Rows x Columns x FPI
2 x 16 x 21
Face Area (m²)
0.23
No.
1
INDOOR FAN
Air Flow Rate(Cooling,(SH)/H/M/L) (m³/min)
- / 14.0 / 12.0 / 10.5
Type
Cross Flow Fan
INDOOR FAN MOTOR
Drive
Internal
Output (No.)
1
Output (W)
30
Type
BLDC
PIPE CONNECTING SOCKET
Connection Type(Gas)
Φ12.7 (1/2)
Connection Type(Liquid)
Φ6.35 (1/4)
POWER INPUT(INDOOR)
H/M/L (W)
40 / 25 / 20
POWER SUPPLY
#1
220-240, 1, 50
Limit Range of Voltage(#1)
198~264
PROTECTION DEVICE
Fuse
O
Overload Protector for Fan Motor
O
O.D / I.D (mm(inch))
Φ21.5(27/32)/ 16(5/8)
REFRIGERANT
Type
R32
RUNNING CURRENT
Maximum Running Current
0.3
RUNNING CURRENT(INDOOR)
H/M/L (A)
0.30 / 0.20 / 0.15
SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL (INDOOR UNIT)
Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
- / 45 / 40 / 34