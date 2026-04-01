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20,000 BTU, Alpha+ Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner (ThinQ™)
20,000 BTU, Alpha+ Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner (ThinQ™)
Key Features
- Fast Cooling (Jet Cool / 4Way Swing)
- Fine Dust filter
- LG ThinQ (Integrated Home Appliances Control)
Fast Cooling
Jet Cool boosts airflow for rapid cooling, while 4-Way Swing distributes air quickly and widely.
Air Purification
The filter provides antibacterial treatment, suppresses germs, and purifies the air.
Smart Control with LG ThinQ
Control your air conditioner and get alerts through the LG ThinQ app, managing it easily with a tap.
All specs
CONNECTING CABLE
Power and Communication cable(H07RN-F,included earth) (mm² × cores)
0.75 × 4C
CONVENIENCE
Auto Restart
O
Forced Switch Operation
O
On/Off Reservation(24Hr)
O
Remote Controller
O
Reservation
O
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
O
COOLING
Air Flow Control(Up/Down)
O (6 steps)
4way
O
Comport Air
O
Power Cooling
O
DRAIN PIPE(USING DRAIN PUMP)
O.D / I.D (mm(inch))
Φ21.5(27/32)/ 16(5/8)
ELECTRICAL CHARACTERISTIC
Indoor Fan Motor_Full Load Amperes (FLA) (A)
0.4
EXTERIOR
Color
Munsell 7.5BG 10/2
RAL (Classic)
RAL 9016
FILTER
Pre Filter
O
GENERAL
Refrigerant Type
R32
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
998 × 345 × 210
Indoor Unit Weight(kg)
10.9
HEAT EXCHANGER
Rows x Columns x FPI
2 x 16 x 18
Face Area (m²)
0.24
No.
1
INDOOR FAN
Air Flow Rate(Cooling,(SH)/H/M/L) (m³/min)
- / 16.0 / 12.4 / 10.0
Type
Cross Flow Fan
INDOOR FAN MOTOR
Drive
Internal
Output (No.)
1
Output (W)
30
Type
BLDC
PIPE CONNECTING SOCKET
Connection Type(Gas)
Φ12.7 (1/2)
Connection Type(Liquid)
Φ6.35 (1/4)
POWER INPUT(INDOOR)
H/M/L (W)
60 / 40 / 24
POWER SUPPLY
#1
220-240, 1, 50
Limit Range of Voltage(#1)
198~264
PROTECTION DEVICE
Fuse
O
Overload Protector for Fan Motor
O
O.D / I.D (mm(inch))
Φ21.5(27/32)/ 16(5/8)
REFRIGERANT
Type
R32
RUNNING CURRENT
Maximum Running Current
0.4
RUNNING CURRENT(INDOOR)
H/M/L (A)
0.40 / 0.28 / 0.20
SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL (INDOOR UNIT)
Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
- / 45 / 38 / 34