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24,000 BTU, Alpha+ Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner (ThinQ™)

24,000 BTU, Alpha+ Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner (ThinQ™)

24,000 BTU, Alpha+ Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner (ThinQ™)

ZMNQ24GSKB0
Front view of 24,000 BTU, Alpha+ Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner (ThinQ™) ZMNQ24GSKB0
Front view of the LG E Look wall-mounted unit with the vane open
Left side view of LG Wall Mounted E Look
Left side view of the LG E Look wall-mounted unit with the vane open
Right side view of LG Wall Mounted E Look
Right side view of the LG E Look wall-mounted unit with the vane open
Right perspetive side view of LG Wall Mounted E Look
Front view of 24,000 BTU, Alpha+ Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner (ThinQ™) ZMNQ24GSKB0
Front view of the LG E Look wall-mounted unit with the vane open
Left side view of LG Wall Mounted E Look
Left side view of the LG E Look wall-mounted unit with the vane open
Right side view of LG Wall Mounted E Look
Right side view of the LG E Look wall-mounted unit with the vane open
Right perspetive side view of LG Wall Mounted E Look

Key Features

  • Fast Cooling (Jet Cool / 4Way Swing)
  • Fine Dust filter
  • LG ThinQ (Integrated Home Appliances Control)
A snowflake icon is shown with a wave-shaped arrow below it, symbolizing fast cooling.

Fast Cooling

Jet Cool boosts airflow for rapid cooling, while 4-Way Swing distributes air quickly and widely.

As air moves through the filter, it captures germs, odors, and PM 1.0 fine dust, helping maintain a fresh indoor environment.

Air Purification

The filter provides antibacterial treatment, suppresses germs, and purifies the air.

An icon with radio-wave signals containing a house symbol that resembles the LG ThinQ design.

Smart Control with LG ThinQ

Control your air conditioner and get alerts through the LG ThinQ app, managing it easily with a tap.

Print

All specs

CONNECTING CABLE

  • Power and Communication cable(H07RN-F,included earth) (mm² × cores)

    0.75 × 4C

CONVENIENCE

  • Auto Restart

    O

  • Forced Switch Operation

    O

  • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

    O

  • Remote Controller

    O

  • Reservation

    O

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    O

COOLING

  • Air Flow Control(Up/Down)

    O (6 steps)

  • 4way

    O

  • Comport Air

    O

  • Power Cooling

    O

DRAIN PIPE(USING DRAIN PUMP)

  • O.D / I.D (mm(inch))

    Φ21.5(27/32)/ 16(5/8)

ELECTRICAL CHARACTERISTIC

  • Indoor Fan Motor_Full Load Amperes (FLA) (A)

    0.4

EXTERIOR

  • Color

    Munsell 7.5BG 10/2

  • RAL (Classic)

    RAL 9016

FILTER

  • Pre Filter

    O

GENERAL

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

  • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    998 × 345 × 210

  • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

    11.6

HEAT EXCHANGER

  • Rows x Columns x FPI

    2 x 16 x 18

  • Face Area (m²)

    0.24

  • No.

    1

INDOOR FAN

  • Air Flow Rate(Cooling,(SH)/H/M/L) (m³/min)

    - / 16.9 / 12.8 / 10.4

  • Type

    Cross Flow Fan

INDOOR FAN MOTOR

  • Drive

    Internal

  • Output (No.)

    1

  • Output (W)

    60

  • Type

    BLDC

PIPE CONNECTING SOCKET

  • Connection Type(Gas)

    Φ12.7 (1/2)

  • Connection Type(Liquid)

    Φ6.35 (1/4)

POWER INPUT(INDOOR)

  • H/M/L (W)

    60 / 45 / 27

POWER SUPPLY

  • #1

    220-240, 1, 50

  • Limit Range of Voltage(#1)

    198~264

PROTECTION DEVICE

  • Fuse

    O

  • Overload Protector for Fan Motor

    O

  • O.D / I.D (mm(inch))

    Φ21.5(27/32)/ 16(5/8)

REFRIGERANT

  • Type

    R32

RUNNING CURRENT

  • Maximum Running Current

    0.4

RUNNING CURRENT(INDOOR)

  • H/M/L (A)

    0.40 / 0.33 / 0.24

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL (INDOOR UNIT)

  • Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - / 46.0 / 41.0 / 36.0