42LY540S

All specs

GENERAL

Screen size (inches)

42

Life Span (hrs)

30,000

Frame Rate

50/60Hz

Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital

DVB-T2/T/C

Analog

PAL/NTSC-M

VIDEO

Triple XD Engine

Yes

Picture Mode

8 modes (Vivid, Standard, APS(Auto Power Saving), Cinema, Soccer, Game, Expert1, Expert2)

AUDIO

Audio Output

10W+ 10W

Speaker System

2.0Ch

Sound Optimizer

3 modes (Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)

FEATURE

Pro:Centric

P:C V

Pro:Centric - RF(1/2Tuner) for Pro:Centric Data

RF(1Tuner)

Pro:Centric - Hybrid Streaming (IP/RF)

RF

Pro:Centric Application

Yes (PCA1.5, PCA2.0, PCA3.0)

Pro:Centric - HCAP

GEM/FLASH

Connectivity - MHL

Yes

IR Out

Yes

RJP Compatibility

Yes

External Power

Yes

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

Yes

Multi IR Code

Yes

Lock Mode

Yes

Remote Diagnosis

Yes

EzManager(Simplicity)

Yes

External Speaker Out

Yes

Hotel Mode

Yes

HDMI-CEC

Yes

HTNG-CEG 1.3

Yes

USB Cloning

Yes

USB Auto Playback

Yes

Anti-theft System

Yes

Kensington Lock

Yes

FEATURE(SET SIDE)

Headphone Out

1

HDMI In

1

USB 2.0

2

FEATURE(SET REAR)

HDMI In

1

LAN Port

1

Digital Audio Out (Coaxial / Optical)

1

RF In

1

AV In(Composite)

1

Component In(Y, Pb,Pr) + Audio(L/R)

1

RGB In (D-sub 15pin)

1

External Speaker Out (3.5mm phone jack)

2

DIMENSIONS - WXHXD(MM)

Set (W/O, WxHxD, mm)

961*567*55.5

Set (With stand, WxHxD, mm)

961*610*218

Weight (With Stand, kg)

9.5

VESA Compatibility

400 x 400

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption

92W

Stand-by

0.19W