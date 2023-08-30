We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LU660H Series
All specs
-
Backlight Type
-
LED (Direct)
-
Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
-
400
-
Analog
-
• (PAL-M/N / NTSC-M)
-
Digital
-
ISDB-T
-
XD Engine
-
•
-
Aspect Ratio
-
• 5 modes (16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom)
-
Audio Output
-
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 ch
-
Sound mode
-
• 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)
-
Clear Voice
-
• (Clear VoiceⅢ)
-
Solution Type
-
Pro:Centric (Smart, V, Direct)
-
Data Streaming (IP &RF)
-
•
-
RF
-
• (1 Tuner)
-
HCAP (SDK)
-
GEM / Flash / HTML5
-
Pro:Centric Application
-
PCA 3.8
-
DRM
-
Pro:Idiom (S/W Type)
-
Hospitality
-
Hotel Mode, Lock Mode (Limited), Welcome Screen, Insert Image, External Speaker Out, Instant On, RJP Interface, RJP Compatibility, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care
-
Set Side
-
HDMI In, USB 2.0 (2)
-
Set Rear
-
RF In, AV In, Digital Audio Out (Optical), HDMI / HDCP Input, RS-232C (Control & Service), RJ45 (2), External Speaker Out (2)
-
Vesa
-
300 x 300
-
W x H x D / weight (with stand)
-
1,110 x 705 x 303 / 14.5kg
-
W x H x D / Weight (without stand)
-
1,110 x 650 x 72 / 11.3kg
-
W x H x D / weight (Packing)
-
1,296 x 770 x 171 / 17.2kg
-
Voltage, Hz
-
100~240V, 50 / 60 Hz
-
Max
-
116
-
Typical
-
90
-
Energy saving (Min / Med / Max)
-
60 / 44 / 24
-
Stand-by
-
0.5W↓
-
Region
-
ASIA
-
