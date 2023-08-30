About Cookies on This Site

LG Smart Hotel TV with Effective Content Management

LG Smart Hotel TV with Effective Content Management

The US660H series supports clear Ultra HD and efficient content management with Pro:Centric solutions. In addition, the new webOS 5.0 for a wide variety of customer needs, provides customized content in an easier way.
Pro:Centric HOTEL MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Pro:Centric Direct

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management with a single click. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room.

Pro:Centric Direct

*Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.

Quick Menu

Now LG provides the new Quick menu (ver. 4.0), making it easier and more user-friendly than ever. The home menu solution has been upgraded in a big way with the addition of the new Hotel Promotional Video Creation Tool. Users can now also use Quick Manager for easy information distribution throughout the same network without a server or USB Cloning function, making this the perfect solution for Stand-Alone Usage Scenes.
More Innovative LG webOS 5.0

More Innovative LG webOS 5.0

Explore the latest LG Smart TV features, and discover TVs that deliver innovative technology, remarkable clarity, and true-to-life colors. Newly added Mood Display & Gallery Mode enable you to utilize the TV as a customized clock and an artwork which perfectly harmonizes with your space and life.
Soft AP

Soft AP

Software-enabled Access Point (Soft AP) is a ""virtual"" Wi-Fi feature that uses software to create a wireless hotspot. The current version supports Bridge Mode, which enables network administrators to manage connected devices and collect useful information such as signal level, Soft AP passwords, etc.

* SoftAP should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
* Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.
Hotel Mode (Public Display Mode)

Hotel Mode (Public Display Mode)

From channel selection to volume level, you can control the TV settings in business areas. Public Display Mode also enables you to restore default settings, as required, on the TVs.
Welcome Video / Screen

Welcome Video / Screen

With the capability to display several images, Commercial Lite TVs allow for a greater variation of greeting messages in hotel rooms which make customers feel more welcome and cared for.
USB Cloning

USB Cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation. Instead of setting up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB for one display and can be sent to the other displays through a USB plug-in.
Remote Diagnostics

Remote Diagnostics

Save big expenses with the management of commercial TV with Remote Diagnostics. Real-time Remote Diagnostics reports and detects error early in advance to prevent TVs from malfunctioning.
IR Out

IR Out

Using the interactive set-top box, all LG TVs can be controlled with a single remote control.
External Speaker Out

External Speaker Out

Enhance the entertainment experience with an additional speaker. Guests can listen and control the TV audio from anywhere, even from restrooms.
All specs

INFO

Category

Pro:Centric Smart

STANDARD

EMC

CE

Safety

CB

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

Healthcare Headphone Mode

YES

ACCESSORY

Power Cable

YES (1.5M / Angle Type)

Remote type

S-Con / MMR (Option)

VIDEO

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

YES

HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

YES

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

SECAM / PAL

Digital

DVB-T2/C

Teletext (Auto Teletext)

YES

MECHANICAL

Kensington Lock

YES

VESA Compatible

300 x 300 mm

POWER SPEC.

Power Consumption(Max)

162W

Power Consumption(Typ)

133W

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

DISPLAY

Brightness (Typ.)

400 nit

Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Size (Inch)

55

AUDIO (SOUND)

AI Acoustic Tuning

YES (Ready, MMR Required)

LG Sound Sync

YES

Speaker (Audio Output)

20W

AI Sound

YES

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Pro:Centric Direct

YES

Pro:Centric Server

YES

Pro:Centric Smart

YES

Pro:Centric V

YES

Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

YES

Pro:Idiom (DRM)

YES

Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

YES

webRTC (Real Time Communication)

YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

15.5/15.5/15.5/22.3 mm

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

17.0/17.0/17.0/23.8 mm

Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

1360 x 835 x 175 mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

1244 x 726 x 87.1 mm

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

1244 x 786 x 231 mm

Weight in Shipping

19.5 kg

Weight without Stand

14.3 kg

Weight with Stand

14.5 kg

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

Diagnostics

YES (IP Remote)

Energy Saving mode

YES

External Speaker Out / Line Out

YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

External Power Out

YES

EzManager

YES

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

YES

HTNG-CEC (Version)

YES (1.4)

Insert Image

YES

Instant ON

YES

IR Out

YES (RS-232C, HDMI)

Lock mode

YES (Limited)

Multi IR Code

YES

One Channel Map

YES

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

YES

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

YES (1.4)

SNMP

YES

USB Cloning

YES

Wake on RF

YES

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

YES

Welcome Video

YES

WOL

YES

Port Block

YES

V-Lan Tag

YES

Conformal Coating

YES

SMART FUNCTION

Bluetooth

YES

Bluetooth Audio Playback

YES

DIAL

YES

IoT

YES

Magic Remote Compatibility

YES (Ready)

Screen Share

YES

Soft AP

YES

Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

YES

Web Browser

YES

webOS version

webOS 5.0

Wi-Fi

YES

Gallery Mode

YES

Mood Display

YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

BEACON

YES

NTP sync timer

YES

RTC (Real Time Clock)

YES

Video Tag

YES (2 Video)

CONNECTIVITIES

CI Slot

YES (CI+ 1.4)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

YES

External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

YES

HDMI In

YES (3ea)

Headphone Out

YES

RF In

YES (1ea)

RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

2 (Ethernet, Aux)

RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

YES (D-Sub 9pin)

USB (Ver.)

YES (2ea / 2.0)

DESIGN

Front Color

Ceramic Black

Stand Type

2 Pole

Tool Name

UM73