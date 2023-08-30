We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All specs
-
Screen size (inches)
-
60
-
Life Span (hrs)
-
30,000
-
Frame Rate
-
50/60Hz
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Digital
-
DVB-T2/T/C
-
Analog
-
PAL/NTSC-M
-
Triple XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
8 modes (Vivid, Standard, APS(Auto Power Saving), Cinema, Soccer, Game, Expert1, Expert2)
-
Audio Output
-
10W+ 10W
-
Speaker System
-
2.0Ch
-
Sound Optimizer
-
3 modes (Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)
-
Pro:Centric
-
P:C V
-
Pro:Centric - RF(1/2Tuner) for Pro:Centric Data
-
RF(1Tuner)
-
Pro:Centric - Hybrid Streaming (IP/RF)
-
RF
-
Pro:Centric Application
-
Yes (PCA1.5, PCA2.0, PCA3.0)
-
Pro:Centric - HCAP
-
GEM/FLASH
-
Connectivity - MHL
-
Yes
-
IR Out
-
Yes
-
RJP Compatibility
-
Yes
-
External Power
-
Yes
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
-
Yes
-
Multi IR Code
-
Yes
-
Lock Mode
-
Yes
-
Remote Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
EzManager(Simplicity)
-
Yes
-
External Speaker Out
-
Yes
-
Hotel Mode
-
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
-
Yes
-
HTNG-CEG 1.3
-
Yes
-
USB Cloning
-
Yes
-
USB Auto Playback
-
Yes
-
Anti-theft System
-
Yes
-
Kensington Lock
-
Yes
-
Headphone Out
-
1
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
USB 2.0
-
2
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
LAN Port
-
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial / Optical)
-
1
-
RF In
-
1
-
AV In(Composite)
-
1
-
Component In(Y, Pb,Pr) + Audio(L/R)
-
1
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin)
-
1
-
External Speaker Out (3.5mm phone jack)
-
2
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V, 50/60Hz
-
