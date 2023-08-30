About Cookies on This Site

32" Essential Commercial TV

32" Essential Commercial TV

32LT340CBTB

32" Essential Commercial TV

Essential Commercial TV with Multiple Use

Essential Commercial TV with Multiple Use

LG Commercial Lite TVs are specially designed for hospitality and business. Your guests and customers will welcome the LT340C's user-friendly interfaces and superb image and video quality.
VALUE-ADDED SOFTWARE SOLUTION

Quick menu

LG has created a new Quick Menu (version 3.0), making it easier and more user friendly than ever. A creation tool enables production of hotel promotional videos.
USB Data Cloning
SIMPLE CONTENT MANAGEMENT

USB Data Cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation, since users don't have to set up each display one by one. Once users copy data to a USB in one display, it will be easily distributed to others through a USB plug-in.

EASIER MAINTENANCE

Real-Time Remote Monitoring

In case of malfunctions or errors, real-timeremote care is available. When an error occurs, a notification can be sent through the SNMP(Simple Network Management Protocol) protocol.

WOL (Wake-on-LAN)

WOL (Wake-on LAN) enables users to send a message throughout the network to power on displays.
Compatibility with AV Control Systems
BETTER USABILITY

Compatibility with AV Control Systems

This LG TV has Crestron ConnectedⓇ Certification, a function that is dedicated to meeting room and that meets the growing need in corporate meeting space market.

* It is a network based control system.

Available AV control systems may differ by regions.

Time Scheduler
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

Time Scheduler

Create your own time scheduler of your Commercial TV. Once you set opening / closing hours and holidays, the TV will turn on/off according to work schedule.
External Speaker Out
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

External Speaker Out

Enhance the entertainment experience by adding an additional speaker. Guests listen to and control the TV audio from anywhere in the business areas, including restrooms.
All specs

INFO

Category

Commercial lite

POWER SPEC.

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

Power Consumption(Max)

47.2W

Power Consumption(Typ)

33.9W

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

STANDARD

EMC

CE

Safety

CB

Others

-

ACCESSORIES

Power Cable

YES (1.5M, Angle Type)

Remote type

L-Con

SUPERSIGN SW COMPATIBILITY

CMS(Premium)

-

Control / Control Plus

-

LG Connected Care

-

Simple Editor

-

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

-

Digital

DVB-T2/C

Teletext (Auto Teletext)

YES(AU only)

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

Healthcare Headphone Mode

-

Pillow Speaker

-

Protection Cover (Glass)

-

DESIGN

Stand Type

2 Pole

Tool Name

LJ61

Front Color

Ceramic Black

DISPLAY

Brightness (Typ.)

240 nit

Resolution

HD (1,366 x 768)

Size (Inch)

32

MECHANICAL

Credenza/Security Screw Hole

-

Kensington Lock

YES

Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)

-

VESA Compatible

200 x 200 mm

STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))

HDR Grade

-

HDR On mode

-

SDR Grade

-

SDR On mode

-

AUDIO (SOUND)

AI Acoustic Tuning

-

AI Sound

-

LG Sound Sync

-

Speaker (Audio Output)

10W

STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))

Average Annual Consumption(kWh)

-

ErP Class

-

Luminance Ratio (%)

-

On Power Consumption

-

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

18.8/18.8/18.8/21.6 mm

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

20.7/20.7/20.6/23.4 mm

Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

812 x 510 x 142 mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

739 x 441 x 84 mm

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

739 x 472 x 168 mm

Weight in Shipping

6.1 kg

Weight without Stand

4.85 kg

Weight with Stand

4.9 kg

SMART FUNCTION

Wi-Fi

-

Bluetooth

-

Screen Share

-

AOD

-

Bluetooth Audio Playback

-

DIAL

-

Gallery Mode

-

HDMI-ARC

-

Home Office

-

IoT

-

Magic Remote Compatibility

-

Mood Display

-

Multi-View

-

Soft AP

-

Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

-

webOS version

-

Web Browser

-

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

IR Out

YES (RS-232C)

SNMP

YES

b-LAN

-

Conformal Coating

-

Diagnostics

YES (Self Diagnostics(USB))

Energy Saving mode

YES

Enterprise Mode

-

External Power Out

-

External Speaker Out / Line Out

YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

EzManager

-

Full Touch Screen

-

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

YES

HTNG-CEC (Version)

YES (1.4)

Insert Image

YES

Instant ON

-

Lock mode

YES (Limited)

Mobile Remote

-

Multi IR Code

YES

One Channel Map

-

Port Block

-

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

YES

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

YES (1.4)

USB Auto playback / playback+

YES (USB Auto playback+)

USB Cloning

YES

V-Lan Tag

-

Wake on RF

-

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

YES

Welcome Video

YES

WOL

YES

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Other DRM

-

Pro:Centric Cloud

-

Pro:Centric Direct

-

Pro:Centric Server

-

Pro:Centric Smart

-

Pro:Centric V

-

Pro:Idiom (DRM)

-

Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

-

Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

YES

webRTC (Real Time Communication)

-

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

BEACON

-

Fail Over

-

Play Via URL

-

Video Tag

-

CISCO Certi. Compatibility

-

Crestron Certi. Compatibility

YES

DPM (Digital Power Management)

YES

Embedded CM (Contents Manager)

-

Embedded GM (Group Manager)

-

NTP Server Setting

-

NTP sync timer

YES

Promota / Mobile CMS

-

RTC (Real Time Clock)

-

Time scheduler

YES

Vertical Setup

-

CONNECTIVITIES

Audio Line Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

-

AV In

YES

CI Slot

YES

Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)

YES

DC Adapter In

-

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

YES

ECI (RJ12 jack)

-

Expansion slot (60pin)

-

External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

YES

EXT. IR In

-

HDMI In

YES (2ea)

Headphone Out

YES

LG SVC only (Phone jack type)

-

MPI Port (RJ12 jack)

-

PC Audio Input

-

Pillow Speaker interface (6pin)

-

PoC (Power over Coax)

-

RF In

YES (1ea)

RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

YES

RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

YES (SNMP&MHEG)

RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

YES (D-Sub 9pin)

TV link Configuration (Phone jack type)

-

USB (Ver.)

YES (1ea / 2.0)

VIDEO

Game Optimizer

-

AI Picture Pro

-

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

-

HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

-