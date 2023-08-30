About Cookies on This Site

LU340C Series

Specs

Support

LU340C Series

32LU340C

LU340C Series

Print

All specs

DISPLAY

Backlight Type

LED (Direct)

Resolution

1,366 x 768 (HD)

Brightness (cd/m²)

240

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog

Yes (PAL/SECAM)

Digital

DVB-T2/C (Varied by countries)

VIDEO

XD Engine

Yes

Aspect Ratio

Yes 6 modes (16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom, Just Scan)

AUDIO

Audio Output

5W + 5W

Speaker System

2.0 ch

Sound mode

Yes 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice, Soccer, Music, Game)
Yes 6 modes (India only) (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice, Cricket, Billywood, Game)

Clear Voice

Yes (Clear Voice)

FEATURE

Hospitality

Hotel Mode, Lock mode (Limited), Welcome Video / Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, RJP Compatibility, USB Auto Playback / USB Auto playback+, Compatibility with AV Control system (Crestron Certi. Compatibility), Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving

JACK INTERFACE

Set Side

HDMI In, USB 2.0, CI Slot

Set Rear

RF In, AV In, Component In (RCA5 Type), Digital Audio Out, HDMI In, RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC, PC Audio Input, RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin), RJ45, External Speaker Out

DIMENSION

Vesa

200 x 200

WxHxD / weight (with Stand)

739 x 472 x 168 / 4.9 kg

WxHxD / Weight (without stand)

739 x 441 x 74.6 / 4.85 kg

WxHxD / weight (Packing)

812 x 510 x 142 / 6.1 kg

POWER

Voltage, Hz

100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

Max

60

Typical

36

Energy saving (Min/Med/Max)

28 / 20.8 / 12.9

Stand-by

0.5W↓

GENERAL

Region

ASIA