UU660H Series

43UU660H

PANEL

Screen Size

43"

Backlight Type

LED (Direct)

Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)

Brightness (cd/m²)

400

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog

• (PAL/SECAM)

Digital

• (varied by countries)

VIDEO

XD Engine

Aspect Ratio

• 5 modes (16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom)

HDR 10 / HDR Dolby Vision

• / -

AUDIO

Audio Output

10 W + 10 W

Speaker System

2.0 ch

Sound mode

• 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)
• 6 modes (Only for India, Sri Lanka) (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Cricket, Music, Game)

Clear Voice

• (Clear VoiceⅢ)

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Solution Type

Pro: Centric (Smart, V, Direct)

Data Streaming (IP &RF)

RF

• (1 Tuner)

HCAP (EM/FLASH/HTML) ※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML

GEM / Flash / HTML5

Pro: Centric Application

PCA 3.8

DRM

Pro: Idiom (S/W Type)

JACK INTERFACE

Set Side

HDMI In, USB 2.0 (2), CI Slot

Set Rear

RF In, AV In, Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video), Digital Audio Out (Optical), HDMI / HDCP Input (2.0), RS-232C (Control & Service), Headphone Out, Clock Interface (RJ12), RJ45 (2), External Speaker Out

MECHANIC

Vesa

200 x 200 mm

W x H x D / Weight (with stand)

977 x 695 x 216 mm / 8.4 kg

W x H x D / Weight (without stand)

977 x 575 x 71.7 mm (SPK: 80.8) / 8.3 kg

W x H x D / Weight (Packing)

1,060 x 660 x 152 mm / 10.5 kg

POWER(UNIT : WATTS)

Voltage, Hz

100~240 V, 50/60 Hz

Max

115.2 W

Typical

89.1 W

Energy saving (Min / Med / Max)

26.73 W / 49.00 W / 71.28 W

Stand-by

0.5 W

GENERAL

Region

ASIA