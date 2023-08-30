We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Essential Commercial TV with Multiple Use
All specs
-
Type
-
Edge LED
-
Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
-
200cd/m2
-
Analog
-
PAL / SECAM
-
Digital
-
DVB-T2/C (Varied By Countries) * Philippines : 6MHz Available
-
Aspect Ratio
-
6 modes (16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom, Just Scan)
-
Audio Output / Speaker System
-
5W + 5W / 2.0 ch
-
Sound mode
-
6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clean Voice, Soccer, Music, Game)
* India Only : 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice, Cricket, Bollywood, Game)
-
Side
-
Headphone Out, HDMI In, USB 2.0
-
Rear
-
RF In, AV In, Component In + Audio (Commonly used with AV In), Digital Audio Out, HDMI In, RGB In, RS-232C
-
Bezel Width (L/R,U,B) : On bezel based
-
10.2, 10.2, 18.3
-
Bezel Width (L/R,U,B) : Off bezel based
-
7.9, 7.9, 16
-
WxHxD / weight (w/o stand)
-
1,103 x 650 x 39.9 (SPK 58.7) / 13.1kg
-
WxHxD / weight (with stand)
-
1,103 x 698 x 198 / 13.4kg
-
Voltage, Hz
-
100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Typical (Watts)
-
61.9
-
