We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UU660H Series
All specs
-
Screen Size
-
55"
-
Backlight Type
-
LED (Direct)
-
Resolution
-
3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
-
500
-
Analog
-
• (PAL/SECAM)
-
Digital
-
•
-
XD Engine
-
•
-
Aspect Ratio
-
• 6 modes (16:9, Original, Full wide, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom)
-
HDR 10 / HDR Dolby Vision
-
• / -
-
Audio Output
-
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 ch
-
Sound mode
-
• 6 modes (16:9, Original, Full wide, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom)
-
Clear Voice
-
• (Clear VoiceⅢ)
-
Solution Type
-
Pro:Centric (Smart, V, Direct), Quick Menu 2.0
-
Data Streaming (IP & RF)
-
•
-
RF (1/2Tuner)
-
• (1 Tuner)
-
HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML)※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)
-
GEM / Flash / HTML5
-
Pro:Centric Application
-
PCA 3.7
-
DRM
-
Pro:Idiom (S/W Type)
-
Hospitality
-
Hotel Mode, Welcome Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, Instant On, V-Lan Tag, RJP Interface, RJP Compatibility, External Clock Compatibility, Clock (World Clock / Alarm), 360 Viewer, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care
-
Set Side
-
HDMI In 2.0, USB 2.0 (2), CI Slot
-
Set Rear
-
RF In (2), AV In, Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video), Digital Audio Out, HDMI/HDCP Input, RS232C (Control & Service), Headphone Out, Clock Interface, RJ45, External Speaker Out (2)
-
VESA Compatible
-
300 x 300
-
W x H x D / Weight (with stand)
-
1,247 x 785 x 231 / 13.8kg
-
W x H x D / Weight (without stand)
-
1,247 x 729 x 78 (SPK: 88.6) / 13.7kg
-
W x H x D / Weight (Packing)
-
1,360 x 835 x 175 / 18.4kg
-
Voltage, Hz
-
100~240V, 50 / 60 Hz
-
Max
-
152.2
-
Typical
-
126.5
-
Energy saving (Min / Med / Max)
-
101.2 / 69.57 / 37.95
-
Stand-by
-
0.5 ↓
-
Region
-
Middle East & Africa
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.