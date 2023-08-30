About Cookies on This Site

65" OLED Hotel TV

65ET961H0TA

65" OLED Hotel TV

(2)
OLED Hotel TV 1

OLED Hotel TV

The premium OLED brand, LG OLED TV, embraces cutting edge hospitality management technology - LG Pro:Centric. It delivers greater usability and convenience for seamless exploration of TV content, and also provides great solutions for hotel management.
Perfect Black. Intense Color1
PREIMIER DISPLAY & SOUND

Perfect Black. Intense Color

LG OLED TV provides richness in all colors, boasts aesthetic touch of nature, and lifelike vision. Equipped with over 8 million of self-lighting pixels operating individually, the product completes the Perfect Black.
Picture-on-Glass, the Artistic Esthetics1
PREIMIER DISPLAY & SOUND

Picture-on-Glass, the Artistic Esthetics

Furnished with sleek design, the product takes its artistic aspect to the next level. As the need for distinct elements like bezel or a thick stand has been eliminated, the refined but aesthetically breathtaking design intensifies the viewing experience.
Cinematic Sound to Impress Visitors
PREIMIER DISPLAY & SOUND

Cinematic Sound to Impress Visitors

Dolby Atmos® offers a dynamic and surround sound experience even where the space is limited, facilitating the discernment of every details of the movement in a scene. With Dolby Vision™, the product provides a truly unique cinematic experience.
4K Cinema HDR
PREIMIER DISPLAY & SOUND

4K Cinema HDR

LG 4K Cinema HDR offers the filmmaker's vision by use of HDR formats. Now, a unique cinematic experience is available at hotel rooms with Dolby Vision™ and HDR 10.
OLED Gallery Mode1
PREIMIER DISPLAY & SOUND

OLED Gallery Mode

Bring the wonders of the world to your Hotel space with OLED Gallery Mode. From photography of beautiful places to world-renowned artwork, Gallery Mode provides a great selection of beautiful images and videos. Stunning contents create a perfect atmosphere that suits your visitor's mood.
Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solution
PRO:CENTRIC SMART APPLICATION PLATFORM

Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solution

Pro:Centric SMART is optimized for customizing hospitality services for hotel brands and guests through an IP & RF infrastructure. With its high picture quality, sophisticated design and advanced connectivity functions, it upscales in-room entertainment and increases convenience through implementation of high-end technology.

* Actual Ul may differ

* Actual Ul may differ
PRO:CENTRIC SMART APPLICATION PLATFORM

Pro:Centric Direct Solution

Pro:Centric Direct is a hotel content management system that supports simple editing tools and provides various solutions such as 1-click service and IP network-based remote management. With this solution, users can easily edit the user interface, provide customized service, and efficiently manage all TVs.

* Customized UI may differ
* When PCS400R and PCD 2.0 are used, it is able to have PCD feature even in RF infrastructure. However, to have interactive services in RF infrastructure,Wi-Fi is required (RF+Wireless Infrastructure is needed).

Voice Recognition
USER FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Voice Recognition

From seamless interaction to consistent user experience, LG is going one step further to lead the commercial TV market by voice recognition, allowing users to easily control LG TVs.
SoftAp
USER FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

SoftAp   

Software-enabled Access Point (SoftAP) is a "virtual" Wi-Fi that uses software to create a wireless hotspot. The current version supports Bridge Mode, which enables network managers to control connected devices.

* SoftAP should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
* Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.

All specs

INFO

Category

Pro:Centric Smart

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

Healthcare Headphone Mode

YES

VIDEO

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

YES

HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

YES

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

SECAM / PAL

Digital

DVB-T2/C

Teletext (Auto Teletext)

YES(Teletext Only)

POWER SPEC.

Power Consumption(Max)

430W

Power Consumption(Typ)

377W

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

STANDARD

EMC

CE

Safety

CB, CU TR

AUDIO (SOUND)

AI Acoustic Tuning

YES

LG Sound Sync

YES

Speaker (Audio Output)

40W

AI Sound

YES

DISPLAY

Brightness (Typ.)

500 nit

Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Size (Inch)

65

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Pro:Centric Direct

YES

Pro:Centric Server

YES

Pro:Centric Smart

YES

Pro:Centric V

YES

Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

YES

Pro:Idiom (DRM)

YES

Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

YES

CONNECTIVITIES

AV In

YES

CI Slot

YES (CI+ 1.4)

Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)

YES

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

YES

External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

YES

HDMI In

YES (3ea)

Headphone Out

YES

RF In

YES (1ea)

RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

2 (Ethernet, Aux)

RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

1 (Control & Service)

USB (Ver.)

YES (2ea / 2.0)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

3.3/3.3/3.3/3.3 mm

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

10.2/10.2/10.0/12.9 mm

Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

1677 x 950 x 207 mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

1449 x 830 x 46.9 mm

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

1449 x 862 x 251 mm

Weight in Shipping

41.2 kg

Weight without Stand

25.2 kg

Weight with Stand

33.9 kg

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

Diagnostics

YES (IP Remote)

Energy Saving mode

YES

External Speaker Out / Line Out

YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

External Power Out

YES

EzManager

YES

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

YES

HTNG-CEC (Version)

YES (1.4)

Instant ON

YES

IR Out

YES (RS-232C, HDMI)

Lock mode

YES (Limited)

Multi IR Code

YES

One Channel Map

YES

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

YES

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

YES (1.4)

SNMP

YES

USB Cloning

YES

Wake on RF

YES

Welcome Video

YES

WOL

YES

V-Lan Tag

YES

SMART FUNCTION

Bluetooth

YES

Bluetooth Audio Playback

YES

DIAL

YES

IoT

YES

Magic Remote Compatibility

YES (Built-in)

Screen Share

YES

Soft AP

YES

Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

YES

Web Browser

YES

webOS version

webOS 4.5

Wi-Fi

YES

Gallery Mode

YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

BEACON

YES

NTP sync timer

YES

ACCESSORY

Remote type

MMR

DESIGN

Stand Type

1 Pole (Fixed)

Tool Name

C9

MECHANICAL

VESA Compatible

300 x 200 mm