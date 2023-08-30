About Cookies on This Site

4K UHD Smart TV

4K UHD Smart TV

43UQ751C0SF

4K UHD Smart TV

(4)
Tampak depan dengan gambar sisipan

4K UHD Smart TV

4K UHD Smart TV

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

4K UHD, Vibrant Viewing in Ultra High Resolution

LG UHD TVs surpass your expectations every time. Experience lifelike picture quality and vivid colours with four times more pixel accuracy than Full HD.

4K UHD, Vibrant Viewing in Ultra High Resolution

ThinQ AI, Think You Know Smart? Think Again.

LG ThinQ is here to maximize your TV experience. Choose your favorite voice assistant and control your TV using your voice with an all new home screen providing more convenience and control.

ThinQ AI, Think You Know Smart? Think Again.

* Images may differ from the actual product.
* Feature availability may vary depending on country

Enhance Your Interior

Add UHD to your interior decoration. A slim panel and bezel combined with aesthetic design elevate any interior.

เสริมแต่งความงามให้กับด้านในของคุณ

HGiG, Immerse Yourself in the Game

HGiG (HDR Gaming Interest Group) recognizes the TV’s performance and picture quality, then tunes the HDR graphics to provide the ultimate HDR gaming experience.

HGiG, ดื่มด่ำกับเกมอย่างเต็มอารมณ์

Thrilling Sports Experience

Feel like you're there in the stadium. Bluetooth Surround Ready makes you experience the game as though you're right on the sidelines. And with Sports Alert you'll always know when your favorite teams are playing.

Thrilling Sports Experience

Bring the Cinema Home

The lively colors and accurate details with Active HDR create a more immersive viewing experience. Enjoy your favorite films with the same quality as originally intended with multiple HDR formats including HDR10 and HLG.

Bring the Cinema Home

All specs

AUDIO

AI Acoustic Tuning

Ready

AI Sound

AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Audio Output

20W

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Dolby Atmos

-

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 Channel

WiSA Ready

-

WOW Orchestra

-

ACCESSIBILITY

Grey Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colours

Yes

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

IR Blaster Cable

-

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

Remote

Magic Remote w/ NFC

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AAA x 2EA)

CONNECTIVITY

CI Slot

1ea

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

HDMI Input

2ea

Headphone output

-

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

USB Input

1ea

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1060 x 660 x 152 mm

Packaging Weight

10.2 kg

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

973 x 572 x 85.0 mm

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

973 x 611 x 187 mm

TV Stand (WxD)

813 x 187 mm

TV Weight without Stand

8.0 kg

TV Weight with Stand

8.1 kg

VESA Mounting (WxH)

200 x 200 mm

GAMING

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

-

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

-

HGIG Mode

Yes

QMS (Quick Media Switching)

-

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

-

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Backlight Type

Direct

Brightness (Set Typ.)

270 nit

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Display Type

4K UHD

Perfect Black

-

Wide Colour Gamut

-

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

AI Genre Selection

-

AI Picture

-

AI Upscaling

4K Upscaling

Dimming Technology

-

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

HFR (High Frame Rate)

-

Motion

-

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Picture Processor

α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

SMART TV

Always Ready

-

Amazon Alexa

-

Art Gallery

-

Family Settings

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

-

Home Hub

-

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Ready

LG Channels

-

Magic Remote Control

Ready

Multi View

-

Operating System (OS)

webOS 22

Room to Room Share

-

Smartphone Remote App

-

Sports Alert

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Who.Where.What?

-

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes