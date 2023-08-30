We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4K UHD Smart TV
4K UHD, Vibrant Viewing in Ultra High Resolution
LG UHD TVs surpass your expectations every time. Experience lifelike picture quality and vivid colours with four times more pixel accuracy than Full HD.
ThinQ AI, Think You Know Smart? Think Again.
LG ThinQ is here to maximize your TV experience. Choose your favorite voice assistant and control your TV using your voice with an all new home screen providing more convenience and control.
Enhance Your Interior
Add UHD to your interior decoration. A slim panel and bezel combined with aesthetic design elevate any interior.
HGiG, Immerse Yourself in the Game
HGiG (HDR Gaming Interest Group) recognizes the TV’s performance and picture quality, then tunes the HDR graphics to provide the ultimate HDR gaming experience.
Thrilling Sports Experience
Feel like you're there in the stadium. Bluetooth Surround Ready makes you experience the game as though you're right on the sidelines. And with Sports Alert you'll always know when your favorite teams are playing.
Bring the Cinema Home
The lively colors and accurate details with Active HDR create a more immersive viewing experience. Enjoy your favorite films with the same quality as originally intended with multiple HDR formats including HDR10 and HLG.
All specs
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Ready
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
-
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 ch
-
WiSA Ready
-
-
-
WOW Orchestra
-
-
-
Always Ready
-
-
-
Amazon Alexa
-
-
-
Art Gallery
-
-
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
-
-
-
Home Hub
-
-
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Ready
-
LG Channels
-
-
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Ready
-
Multi View
-
-
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 22
-
Room to Room Share
-
-
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
-
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Who.Where.What?
-
-
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Home
-
Yes
-
Grey Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colours
-
Yes
-
IR Blaster Cable
-
-
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (Detachable)
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote w/ NFC
-
Remote Control Batteries
-
Yes (AAA x 2EA)
-
CI Slot
-
1ea
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
HDMI Input
-
2ea
-
Headphone output
-
-
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
USB Input
-
1ea
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1215 x 775 x 175 mm
-
Packaging Weight
-
14.2 kg
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1130 x 663 x 86.3 mm
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1130 x 719 x 235 mm
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
1034 x 235 mm
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
11.3 kg
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
11.4 kg
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
200 x 200 mm
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
-
-
Game Optimiser
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
-
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
QMS (Quick Media Switching)
-
-
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
-
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Backlight Type
-
Direct
-
Brightness (Set Typ.)
-
360 nit
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Display Type
-
4K UHD
-
Perfect Black
-
-
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
-
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
AI Genre Selection
-
-
-
AI Picture
-
-
-
AI Upscaling
-
4K Upscaling
-
Dimming Technology
-
-
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
-
-
Motion
-
-
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
-
α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
