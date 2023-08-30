About Cookies on This Site

55" 100/400 nits FHD Dual-view Flat OLED

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

55EH5C

Perfect Black

Perfect Black

Limitless contrast and deepest black
Self-lighting pixels switch off completely to
reproduce black. No light bleed. Absolute black
offers infinite contrast.

Perfect Color

Accurate & stable color reproduction
Self-lighting pixels bring colors to life with superb accuracy.

Perfect Viewing Screen

Wide viewing angle
LG OLED Signage delivers awe-inspiring picture quality across the entire screen, even from wide viewing angles.

Crisp, Clear Motion

Faster response time
LG OLED Signage provides 5,000 times faster motion picture response time, for perfectly clear images without blurring.

Perfect Design

Slim and light
With just two layers, the LG OLED Signage Display is unbelievably light-weight and thin.

Two Displays for Multi-Use

Two-way media experience and space saving thanks to innovative slim depth.

Three Types of Installation

Dedicated accessories available for ceiling, stand and wall mount.

Dual Screen Mode (Swapping/Mirroring)

Dual-view screens are controlled with remote controller. Swapping and mirroring of content are possible by just pressing a button.
Print

All specs

PANEL

Screen Size

55"

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness

100/400 cd/m2 (APL 100 % / 25 %) * Average Picture Level

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (1+1), DP (1+1), DVI-D (1+1)

Output

Audio (1+1)

External Control

RS232C (1+1), RJ45 (1+1), IR Receiver, USB 2.0 (2), USB 3.0 (2)

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

2, 2, 2, 2 mm (U, B, L, R *Off-bezel)

Dimension (W x H x D)

Head : 1,227.6 x 702.7 x 7.94 mm (Edge depth : 8.94 mm), Signage Box : 470.1 x 402.8 x 75 mm

Weight (Head)

21 kg

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

375 W

DPM

3 W

Power off

0.5 W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes / NA

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS type compatible

Yes

External Media player Attatchable

Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign-w lite

Yes

SuperSign-c

Yes

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller (included 2ea batteries), Power Cord, QSG, Mini HDMI Cable (3M x 2ea, for connection between head and signage box), Power Hanness Cable (3M x 2ea, for connection between head and signage box), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Jack Cover, Signage Box Mounting Bracket

Optional

OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), Fixed Ceiling Mount Kit (ACC-CF-EH5C), Rotational Ceiling Mount Kit (ACC-CR-EH5C), Wall Mount Kit (ACC-W-EH5C), Stand Kit 1 (ACC-S-EH5C), Stand Kit 2 (ACC-S1-EH5C), Signage Box Cover (ACC-C-EH5C)