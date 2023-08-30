About Cookies on This Site

65'' UHD IR-Type Touch Interactive Digital Board

65'' UHD IR-Type Touch Interactive Digital Board

65TR3DJ-B

65'' UHD IR-Type Touch Interactive Digital Board

Front view with infill image

* 86 inch
* All images are for illustrative purposes only.

True Interactivity for
Bringing People Together

When the teacher marks it on the TR3DJ, it is displayed on the students' electronic device screens at the same time.

* 86 inch
* All images are for illustrative purposes only.
Three children are drawing on the TR3DJ at the same time.

Multi Touch

The TR3DJ series can simultaneously use up to 20 points of multi touch. This function offers a lifelike board touch experience and makes collaboration much easier.
The user writes the words 'Dreams come true' with the electronic pen on the TR3DJ with 1mm gap between the screen and tempered glass.

Enhanced Visibility with Low Parallax

With 1mm gap between the screen and tempered glass, which supports low parallax, The TR3DJ series can offer precise touch and excellent writing experience.
A teacher and a child are solving crosswords puzzles on the display together, using the Stylus Pens.

Dual Pen &
Dual Color

The stylus pen comes in two different colors and with two different tip sizes of 3mm and 8mm. The dual pens enable users to write or draw simultaneously.
Same image is displayed on two separate screen, showing that the TR3DJ is capable of writing and annotate on all sources.

Easy Writing Experience

The TR3DJ series allows you to write and annotate on sources, so your writing experience can be easy and satisfying.
A teacher is having a class and the screen on the display is being shared to each students' laptop.

Air Class

Air Class supports connecting up to 30 students and offers interactive meetings for mobile devices on the same network, providing a variety of tools such as voting, answering, and sharing project texts. Air Class is easily accessible from the TR3DJ's main toolbar.
Built-in OPS Slot allows users to connect to an external desktop easily, which provides more expanded functions.

Built-in OPS Slot

The TR3DJ series supports OPS* slots, allowing you to easily and conveniently mount an OPS* device at the back of the digital board without the hassle of connecting to an external desktop, offering you more expanded functions.

* OPS : Open Pluggable Specification
The screens of students' laptops and teacher's mobile are being shared to the display.

ScreenShare Pro

ScreenShare Pro enables you to show up to six shared screens or a file on a screen in real-time, and it has enhanced usability by allowing users to share Chromecast and Apple device mirroring on the same network without any additional application.
Three people are gathered in a conference room, having a virtual meeting with other people who are appearing on the screen.

Bluetooth Connectivity

TR3DJ supports Bluetooth wireless connections to various devices such as speaker, mouse, keyboard, etc. This is optimal for building a hybrid environment so that online and offline meetings and classes can proceed smoothly.
A woman searching for information using the web browser.

Web Browser

The TR3DJ series supports an embedded Android web browser, so you can search the web easily and quickly, without connecting to an external tablet or computer.
The Toolbar Function allows you to easily control various functions such as spotlight and air class.

Toolbar

The Toolbar allows you to easily find and run the tool you need. The annotation feature works on virtually all file types, and you can highlight the section you wish to emphasize using the Spotlight function. The countdown and stopwatch features help you manage class time effectively.
The teacher is teaching the students in class and the students are listening to the sounds from the TR3DJ.

Audio Experience

The TR3DJ series supports built-in speakers in both sides of the front bezel which deliver clear audio experience.
USB is not being able to be connected to a display for security.

USB Block

USB Block Mode is a security measure that helps prevent data from being copied to unauthorized devices, which is essential for being used in spaces where security is critical.
All specs

PANEL

Screen Size

65"

Panel Technology

IPS

Back Light Type

Direct

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Refresh Rate

60 Hz

Brightness

390 nit (w/o Glass, Typ.)

Contrast Ratio

1,200:1

Color gamut

NTSC 68%

Viewing Angle(H x V)

178x178

Color Depth

10bit, 1.07Billion colors

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment(Haze)

Anti Glare, 7H(Mohs)

Life time

30,000 Hrs (Min.)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

16/7

Portrait / Landscape

No / Yes

CONNECTIVITY(JACK INTERFACE)

Input

HDMI (3, HDCP2.2/1.4), RGB, Audio In, RS232C IN, RJ45(LAN), USB3.0 Type A(3), USB2.0 Type A(3)

Output

Audio Out, Optical,Touch USB (2)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

18.9/18.9/18.9/45.7mm

Weight(Head)

38.75Kg

Packed Weight

48.5Kg

Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

1489×897×87mm

Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)

1628×208×1005mm

Handle

Yes

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400

KEY FEATURE

HW - Internal Memory

32GB

HW - Wi-Fi - Built-in

Yes (Slot type)

HW - Power Indicator

Yes

HW - Local Key Operation

Yes

SW - webOS ver.

Android 8.0

SW - Screen Share

Yes (Screenshare pro)

SW - HDMI-CEC

Yes (Debug Mode)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

180W

Max.

300 W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

TBD

Power off

0.5W ↓

SOUND

Speaker

Yes (10W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class “A” / CE

ErP / Energy Star

Yes / No

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Type Compatible

Yes (Slot)

OPS Power Built In

Yes

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, Simplified Chineses, Catalan, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands（Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe),Portugues(Brazil) Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese

ACCESSORY

Basic

Power Cord 3m, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5m, HDMI Cable 3m, Writing Pen (2pcs), User Manual, Quick Start Guide, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), WiFi module

SPECIAL FEATURE

Touch - Available object size for touch

Ø3 mm ↑

Touch - Reponse Time(PC Win10)

60ms ↓ (Android)
100ms ↓ (Windows)

Touch - Accuracy

±2mm

Touch - Interface

USB2.0

Touch - Protection Glass Thickness

4T (Anti-Glare)

Touch - Protection Glass Transmission

87%

Touch - Operating System Support

Windows 7/8/10/WindowsXP/Linux/Mac/Android (WindowsXP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)

Touch - Multi touch point

Max 20 Points

ANDROID SYSTEM

SoC

Dual core A73+Dual core A53

GPU

Dual Core Mail G51

Internal Memory - Storage

32GB

Internal Memory - RAM

3GB

Wi-Fi

802.11a/b/g/n/ac

LAN

Gigabit LAN

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 4.0