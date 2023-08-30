FHD 60 Hz TSP500 Series

About Cookies on This Site

LG C-Display+ Customer App

LG C-Display
Customer App

Find the latest production information along with reference case, OLED/LED/Video Wall configurator, manual and sales contact information.
LG C-Display <br>Customer App visit our web application LG C-Display <br>Customer App go to download app
All specs

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Power Cable, RGB Cable, Manual, ESG, LVDS cable(FHD/HD), IR Dongle, Adapter

Optional

SP-2000 (Speaker)

AUDIO

Audio Power

10W (5W x 2)

Balance

Yes

Clear Voice II

Yes

Sound mode

Standard, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game

Speaker On/off

Yes

CONNECTIVITY - INTPUT

Analog (AV)

Yes (1)

Analog (RGB)

Yes (1), Shared component/AV

Audio

RGB/DVI-D (3.5Φ 1)

DVI-D

Yes (1)

External Control (RJ45)

Yes (1)

External Control (RS232C IN)

Yes (1)

HDMI

Yes (1)

USB

Yes (1)

CONNECTIVITY - OUTPUT

Audio

External Speaker Option

External Control (RS232C OUT)

Yes (1)

LVDS

Yes

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

External Media player Attatchable

No

Slot PC compatible (optional)

No

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Dimension (W x H x D)

19.8cm x 14.4cm x 2.9cm

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

No

Weight (SET)

0.7kg

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Adaptor

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign-w lite

Yes (Editing, Scheduling, Distribution & Play, Control)

VIDEO(PC)

Color temperature

Warm, Medium, Cool

H-Scanning Frequency

30 ~ 67.5kHz (RGB, HDMI, DVI-D)

Max Input Resolution (FHD)

1,920 x 1,080@60Hz (RGB, HDMI, DVI-D)

Max Input Resolution (HD)

1,366 x 768@60Hz (RGB, HDMI, DVI-D)

Picture mode

Vivid, Standard , Cinema, Sports, Game

Pixel Frequency

148.5MHz (RGB, HDMI, DVI-D)

Recommended Resolution (FHD)

1,920 x 1,080@60Hz (RGB, HDMI, DVI-D)

Recommended Resolution (HD)

1,366 x 768@60Hz (RGB, HDMI, DVI-D)

Sync Compatability

Separate, Composite, Digital

Video Input

RGB, HDMI, DVI-D

V-Scanning Frequency

60Hz (RGB, HDMI, DVI-D)