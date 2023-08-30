We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
FHD 60 Hz TSP500 Series
All specs
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller, Power Cable, RGB Cable, Manual, ESG, LVDS cable(FHD/HD), IR Dongle, Adapter
-
Optional
-
SP-2000 (Speaker)
-
Audio Power
-
10W (5W x 2)
-
Balance
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Sound mode
-
Standard, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game
-
Speaker On/off
-
Yes
-
Analog (AV)
-
Yes (1)
-
Analog (RGB)
-
Yes (1), Shared component/AV
-
Audio
-
RGB/DVI-D (3.5Φ 1)
-
DVI-D
-
Yes (1)
-
External Control (RJ45)
-
Yes (1)
-
External Control (RS232C IN)
-
Yes (1)
-
HDMI
-
Yes (1)
-
USB
-
Yes (1)
-
Audio
-
External Speaker Option
-
External Control (RS232C OUT)
-
Yes (1)
-
LVDS
-
Yes
-
External Media player Attatchable
-
No
-
Slot PC compatible (optional)
-
No
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
-
19.8cm x 14.4cm x 2.9cm
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
No
-
Weight (SET)
-
0.7kg
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Adaptor
-
SuperSign-w lite
-
Yes (Editing, Scheduling, Distribution & Play, Control)
-
Color temperature
-
Warm, Medium, Cool
-
H-Scanning Frequency
-
30 ~ 67.5kHz (RGB, HDMI, DVI-D)
-
Max Input Resolution (FHD)
-
1,920 x 1,080@60Hz (RGB, HDMI, DVI-D)
-
Max Input Resolution (HD)
-
1,366 x 768@60Hz (RGB, HDMI, DVI-D)
-
Picture mode
-
Vivid, Standard , Cinema, Sports, Game
-
Pixel Frequency
-
148.5MHz (RGB, HDMI, DVI-D)
-
Recommended Resolution (FHD)
-
1,920 x 1,080@60Hz (RGB, HDMI, DVI-D)
-
Recommended Resolution (HD)
-
1,366 x 768@60Hz (RGB, HDMI, DVI-D)
-
Sync Compatability
-
Separate, Composite, Digital
-
Video Input
-
RGB, HDMI, DVI-D
-
V-Scanning Frequency
-
60Hz (RGB, HDMI, DVI-D)
-
