webOS Box
*The 2 video tags may expand to 4 video tags in the 3Q of 2019.
*The availability of "Signage 365 Care" service can differ by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for further details.
All specs
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
EMC
-
CE Class A
-
Safety
-
CB
-
External Control
-
RS232C in/out, RJ45 in, IR in
-
Input
-
HDMI (2), DP, USB 2.0 (2)
-
Output
-
HDMI, DP(Daisy chain only)
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Key Feature (Hardware)
-
Internal Memory 8GB (System 4GB, Available 4GB), Wi-Fi Built-in (ac combo), Thermal Sensor, Power Indicator, Local Key Operation
-
Beacon
-
Yes
-
Content Rotation
-
Yes
-
Content Sync.
-
RS-232C, Local Network
-
Control Manager
-
Yes
-
Daylight Saving Time
-
Yes
-
Embedded CMS
-
USB Auto Playback, Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager
-
Fail over
-
Yes
-
Firmware Update by Network
-
Yes
-
Gapless Playback
-
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
-
Yes *Compatibility may differ by equipment.
-
Image Customization
-
No Signal
-
ISM Mode(Image Sticking Minimization)
-
Yes
-
Lock mode
-
Yes (Home Dashboard, USB, OSD, IR Operation, Local Key, WiFi, Screen Share)
-
Multi-screen
-
PIP/PBP(4)
-
OSD Rotation
-
Yes
-
Play via URL
-
Yes
-
Power Mgmt.
-
DPM, On/Off Schedule, Holiday Schedule, Power on Status, Smart Energy Saving, Wake on LAN, Power on Delay
-
Screen Share
-
Yes
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
Yes (Network, USB)
-
SI Server Setting
-
Yes
-
SNMP(ver.2)
-
Yes
-
Status Mailing
-
Yes
-
Tile Mode Setting
-
Yes (Max. 15x15)
-
Video Tag
-
Yes (2)
-
webOS ver.
-
webOS 4.0
-
webRTC
-
Yes
-
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
-
314 x 124 x 359 mm
-
Packed Weight
-
2.26 kg
-
Player Dimension (W x H x D)
-
258 × 36.5 × 186 mm
-
Weight
-
1.4 kg
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Typ./Max
-
16W/22W
-
Content Management Software
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
-
SuperSign Control/Control+
-
