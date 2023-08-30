About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
webOS Box

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

webOS Box

WP402-B

webOS Box

WP402 is connected to LG digital signage to perform several functions.

The User-Friendly Smart Signage Platform

The WP402 webOS box operates webOS 4.0, the enhanced user-friendly LG smart signage platform, and is attached to existing LG digital signages and upgrades them regardless of their original platform. It can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback, and provides an excellent user experience.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Great Scalability

Upgrade to the webOS 4.0 Smart Signage Platform

The WP402 may be applied towards any type of LG digital signages regardless of its platform. The webOS box provides user-friendly smart functions with dedicated menus essential for business use. This way, users are able to easily manage and distribute content or develop web-based applications for multiple signages simultaneously.

This image shows that WP402 upgrades webOS(old version) and Non-webOS type of LG digital signages to webOS 4.0 Smart Signage Platform. In this way, users easily manage and distribute web-based applications.

WP402 supports the play of UHD video, and this shopping mall digital signage scene is one of examples.
High Performance Media Player

UHD Video Playback Supported

The WP402 supports Ultra HD high-quality video playback which delivers color and details of content vividly, with four times higher definition than FHD. Only a single webOS box is required for this superior picture quality.
WP402 allows the users to flexibly control the brightness and volume of multiple LG digital signages through RS-232C cable connection.
High Performance Media Player

Display Control Capability

Beyond content management, control commands from the WP402 can be sent to LG digital signages through the RS232C cable connection. It allows users to flexibly set up display values such as power, brightness or volume for optimal operation.
WP402 provides a home menu showing display’s current status and embedded CMS.
User-Friendly Smart Platform

All-in-One Home Menu

The WP402 offers a signage-dedicated home menu that shows key information related to signage operation at a glance. A dashboard showing the status of devices, a content management menu, and shortcuts leading to quick settings greatly enhance user convenience.
Users can set up players, editors, schedulers, etc. for displays using various devices from remote controls to laptops.
User-Friendly Smart Platform

Embedded Content Management

The embedded CMS(Content Management System) allows users to edit content using internal/external sources and set playlists to play at the desired schedule. Users can easily explore and manage content through the intuitive GUI, using various input devices, from a remote control to a laptop.
It plays 4 videos simultaneously and distribute content through multi video tags feature.
Flexible Operation

Multi Video Tags

Several different videos can be played at the same time using the multi video tags feature. This gives you greater flexibility to organize and deploy content when various content items need to be delivered simultaneously via web apps.
PBP provides 4 screens for 1 display, and PIP consists of the main screen and second screen in various layouts.
Flexible Operation

Multi Screen with PBP/PIP

PBP(Picture-By-Picture) features multi screen in a single display with upto 4 input sources while PIP(Picture-In-Picture) supports playing both main screen and sub screen at the same time with various layouts. This gives great flexibility to allocate space for each content souce.
WP402 is compatible with LG SuperSign Solutions and uses SuperSign to facilitate the creation and distribution of various contents.
Flexible Operation

Compatibility with LG SuperSign Solutions

LG SuperSign is a comprehensive and indispensable software solution for the integrated management of LG digital signages. With SuperSign, content creation and distribution gets easier and centralized monitoring and control becomes simpler, helping your business save time and operate more effectively across different locations.
LG employees are remotely monitoring LG digital signage installed in other locations using a cloud-based LG monitoring solution.
Flexible Operation

Real-time LG ConnectedCare

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, enabling the stable operation of clients' businesses.

* The availability differs by regions.

Print

All specs

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (2), DP, USB 2.0 (2)

Output

HDMI, DP(Daisy chain only)

External Control

RS232C in/out, RJ45 in, IR in

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Player Dimension (W x H x D)

258 × 36.5 × 186 mm

Weight (Head)

0.87 kg

Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

359 x 124 x 314 mm

Packed Weight

1.77 kg

KEY FEATURE(HARDWARE)

Key Feature (Hardware)

8 GB (System 4 GB, Available 4 GB), Wi-Fi Built-in, Temperature Sensor, Power Indicator, Local Key Operation

KEY FEATURE(SOFTWARE)

webOS ver.

webOS 4.0

Embedded CMS

Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager

Fail over

Yes

Background Image

No Signal Image

Multi-screen

PIP/PBP(4)

Screen Share

Yes

Video Tag

Yes (4)

Play via URL

Yes

Rotation

Screen Rotation, External Input Rotation

Gapless Playback

Yes

Tile Mode Setting

Yes (Max. 15x15)

Setting Data Cloning

Yes (RS-232C, Network, USB)

SNMP

Yes

ISM Mode(Image Sticking Minimization)

Yes

Status Mailing

Yes

Power Mgmt.

Wake on LAN

Beacon

Yes

HDMI-CEC

Yes * Compatibility may differ by equipment.

SI Server Setting

Yes

webRTC

Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C ~40°C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

23 W

Max.

27 W

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB/NTRL

EMC

FCC Class "A"/CE

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Type Compatible / OPS Power Built In

No / No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign CMS

Yes

SuperSign Control / Control+

Yes

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS-232C Gender