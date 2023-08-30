We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Outdoor Touch Open-frame Display
Versatile Touch Display Fit for Your Business
A woman is charging a car by touching the touchscreen installed on an electric car charger.
*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
*IP Code or Ingress Protection Code classifies the degree of protection provided by
mechanical casings and electrical enclosures against intrusion, dust, accidental contact, and water.
**IP66 means the product is protected from total dust ingress and resists highpressure, heavy sprays of water.
***22XF1TJ is certified as IP66 by CTK in November 2021.
*22XF1TJ is LG-internally tested under humidity of 30% (55°C ) and 99% (40°C).
*Conformal Coating : Thin protective films/breathing membranes that filter water vapor and solid debris
Antibacterial Coating for
More Hygienic Touch Usage
A user is touching the 22XF1TJ screen with an antibacterial coating.
*Antimicrobial coating glass is on surface of screen only and the effect may vary depending on kind of bacteria or conditions of use.
**The antimicrobial coating glass is treated with the antibiotic substance AEM 5700.
***The antibiotic substance AEM 5700 has the antibacterial effectiveness of more than 99% against Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus. (The test (Test method : ISO 22196:2011) is conducted on a glass surface covered with AEM 5700.)
****The antibiotic substance AEM 5700 has the antibacterial effectiveness of more than 99% against SARS-CoV-2. (The test (Test method : ISO 18184:2019) is conducted on fabric covered with AEM 5700.)
*****The antibiotic substance AEM 5700 is certified by U.S. Environment Protection Agency (EPA) and the Biocidal Products Regulation (BPR, Regulation (EU)).
Web Monitoring
(Control Manager)
User can monitor and control their displays through mobile phone and laptop.
Real-time LG ConnectedCare Service
The LG employee is remotely monitoring the 22XF1TJ series installed in a different place by using cloud-based LG monitoring solution.
*The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
All specs
-
HDMI In
-
YES (1ea)
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Audio Out
-
NO
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
DP In
-
NO
-
DP Out
-
NO
-
DVI-D In
-
NO
-
External Speaker Out
-
YES
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
-
1.4
-
HDMI Out
-
NO
-
IR In
-
NO
-
IR Out
-
NO
-
RGB In
-
NO
-
RJ45(LAN) In
-
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
-
NO
-
RS232C In
-
YES
-
RS232C Out
-
YES
-
Touch USB
-
YES
-
USB In
-
USB2.0 Type A (1ea)
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI
-
ePEAT(US only)
-
NO
-
ERP / Energy Star
-
YES / NO
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Anti-Reflective
-
N/A
-
Degree of Protection
-
N/A
-
Infrared - Resistance (IR)
-
N/A
-
Shatter-Proof
-
YES
-
Tempered / Chemical strengthening
-
Tempered strengthening
-
Thickness
-
3mm
-
Connected Care
-
YES
-
Mobile CMS
-
NO
-
Promota
-
YES
-
SuperSign Cloud
-
NO
-
SuperSign CMS
-
YES
-
SuperSign Control+
-
YES
-
SuperSign WB
-
NO
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
NO
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
-
YES
-
Direct Sunlight
-
YES
-
IP Rating
-
IP66 (front only)
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
-
N/A
-
Power Protection
-
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face up)
-
N/A
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
290 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 393 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Max.
-
115W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Typ.
-
85W (Full White)37W (IEC 62087)
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, Manual (EIG, IG), RS-232C Gender
-
Optional
-
NO
-
Interface
-
N/A
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
-
N/A
-
Available Object Size for Touch
-
N/A
-
Multi Touch Point
-
N/A
-
Operating System Support
-
N/A
-
Protection Glass Thickness
-
N/A
-
Protection Glass Transmission
-
N/A
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 50 °C
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
-
YES
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
YES
-
BLU Sensor
-
NO
-
Current Sensor
-
NO
-
FAN (Built-in)
-
YES
-
Humidity Sensor
-
YES
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
-
16GB
-
Local Key Operation
-
NO
-
Pixel Sensor
-
NO
-
Power Indicator
-
YES
-
Proximity Sensor
-
NO
-
Temperature Sensor
-
YES
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
-
NO
-
Auto Set ID
-
NO
-
Backlight Sync
-
NO
-
Beacon
-
NO
-
Booting Logo Image
-
YES
-
Brightness Compensation
-
NO
-
Cisco Certification
-
NO
-
Control Manager
-
YES
-
Crestron Connected
-
NO
-
External Input Rotation
-
YES
-
Fail over
-
YES
-
Gapless Playback
-
YES
-
Group Manager
-
YES
-
HDMI-CEC
-
YES
-
ISM Method
-
YES
-
Local Contents Scheduling
-
YES
-
Local Network Sync
-
YES
-
Network Ready
-
YES
-
No Signal Image
-
YES
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
-
webOS 4.1
-
PBP
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Play via URL
-
YES
-
PM mode
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom
-
YES
-
RS232C Sync
-
NO
-
Scan Inversion
-
NO
-
Screen Rotation
-
YES
-
Screen Share
-
NO
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
YES
-
SI Server Setting
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
Status Mailing
-
YES
-
Tile Mode Setting
-
NO
-
USB Plug & Play
-
YES
-
Video Tag
-
YES (4 Video Tag)
-
Wake on LAN
-
YES
-
webRTC
-
YES
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
-
NO
-
Weight (Head)
-
7.0Kg
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
N/A
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
T/R/L/B : 25.5/30.5/30.5/25.5mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
644 x 406 x 207mm
-
Handle
-
NO
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
557.3 x 322.8 x 60mm
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
N/A
-
Packed Weight
-
8Kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
-
100 x 100 mm
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic
-
OPS Power Built-in
-
NO
-
OPS Type compatible
-
NO
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Transparency
-
N/A
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,000:1 (Typ.)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178º x 178º
-
Back Light Type
-
Edge
-
Brightness
-
1,500nit (Typ., with Glass)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7 Million colors
-
Color Gamut
-
NTSC 72%
-
Dynamic CR
-
800,000:1
-
Life time
-
70,000Hrs (Typ.)
-
Native Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
24/7
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS (AHVA)
-
Portait / Landscape
-
YES / YES
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
-
YES
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Response Time
-
25ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
21.5
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 25%
-
