Window Facing Display

55XS4J-B

Window Facing Display

(2)

Outstanding Visibility
Beyond Window

Inside the full glass of a real estate agency’s office, “High Brightness Window Facing Displays” are installed vertically and horizontally facing outward, and thanks to the high brightness of the displays, the ads on the internal display are very visible even from outside with strong sunlight.

*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

High Visibility
Under The Sunlight

With a great brightness of 4,000 nits*, XS4J clearly delivers contents and attract public attention, which is the ultimate display for outdoor visibility. QWP** enables clear visibility even when the viewer is wearing polarized sunglasses.

A woman wearing sunglasses is watching ads on the display installed in a shop window, and the ads on the display are very visible even under the strong sunlight.

*Max. 4,000 nits, Typ. 3,200 nits (Based on LG internal test conducted in February, 2021)
**Quarter Wave Plate

High Performance with webOS

Quad Core SoC* can execute several tasks at the same time without a separate media player. In addition, webOS 4.1 platform enhances user convenience with intuitive UI and simple app development tools.

A number of tasks that can be done simultaneously are easily arranged through the web OS platform.

*System-on-Chip

Slim Bezel Design

XS4J attracts attention with elegant design, featuring a slim bezel. These displays enhance the visual impact of the played content and the store’s overall atmosphere.

The slim bezel display installed next to a mannequin in a shop window clearly shows the promotional ads to customers.

*Bezel Width (T,B / R,L) : 12.0 / 9.9 mm (55XS4J), 9.0 / 6.5 mm (49XS4J)

Wide Operating
Temperature Range

XS4J can operate at various temperatures of 0-40°C*.

The display works well in an environment of 0℃-40℃.

*Based on LG internal test conducted in February, 2021

Smart Brightness Control

The screen brightness is automatically adjusted depending on the ambient light. The brightness is increased in light for better visibility, while it is decreased in darkness for efficient power management.

Smart Brightness Control

*This feature is based on LG internal test conducted in February, 2021.

High Energy Efficiency

XS4J is energy efficient*, allowing for an efficient total cost management while showing content with 4,000 nits of high brightness.

High Energy Efficiency

* Typical power consumption of XS4J is 345W(49XS4J), 375W(55XS4J) at ‘On Mode’ based on LG internal test conducted in February, 2021. The figure may differ depending on the actual environment.

Easy Content Distribution
& SW Update

XS4J features embedded Wi-Fi making it easy to distribute content wirelessly and update Firmware.

Easy Content Distribution

Web Monitoring
(Control Manager)

This is a web-based monitoring solution, which provides a ease of control for the user.﻿ It enables users to have full access anywhere, anytime from their mobile phone & PC as long as they’re connected to a network while having access to both current and past data. It allows users to monitor the unit, make any adjustments and control it remotely in real-time.

Web Monitoring (Control Manager)

Print

All specs

PANEL

Screen Size

55"

Panel Technology

IPS, M+(WRGB)

Back Light Type

Direct

Aspect Ratio

16 : 9

Native Resolution

1920x1080 (FHD)

Refresh Rate

60 Hz

Brightness

4,000nit (Typ), 3,200nit(Min)

Contrast Ratio

1,000:1

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Color gamut

NTSC 72%

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

Color Depth

8bit, 16.7Million colors

Response Time

9ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment(Haze)

3%

Life time

50,000 Hrs (Typ)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Portrait / Landscape

Yes/Yes

QWP(Quarter Wave Plate)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY(JACK INTERFACE)

Input

HDMI (2, HDCP1.4), DP (1,HDCP1.3), RS232C IN (4pin phone jack), RJ45(LAN), IR IN, USB2.0 Type A (1)

Output

DP Out (Input DP/HDMI), Externel Speaker Out (L/R, 10W+10W), RS232C OUT

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

12.0/9.9/9.9/12.0 mm

Weight (Head)

26.0Kg

Packed Weight

31.2Kg

Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

1235.5 x 709.4 x 85.4mm

Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)

1360 x 231 x 844mm

Handle

Yes

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400

KEY FEATURE

HW

Internal Memory 16GB, Wi-Fi Built-in, Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness sensor, Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor, Local Key Operation, FAN

SW

webOS (webOS4.1), Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail over, Background Image(Booting Logo Image, No Signal Image), Sync Mode(RS-232C Sync, Local Network Sync, Backlight Sync), Multi-screen(PIP, PBP(2)), Screen Share, Video Tag(4), Play via URL, Rotation (Screen Rotation, External Input Rotation), Gapless Playback, Tile Mode Setting(Max. 15x15), Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, Power (Smart Energy Saving, PM mode, Wake on LAN, Network Ready), Beacon, HDMI-CEC, SI Server Setting, webRTC, Pro:Idiom

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40°C (w/o Direct Sunlight, Direct Sunlight in Cooling System)
0 °C to 30°C (Direct Sunlight)

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

375W

Max.

400W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

1280 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1365 BTU/Hr(Max)

Smart Enegy Saving

145W

DPM

0.5W ↓

Power off

0.5W ↓

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

ErP

Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign CMS

Yes

SuperSign Control / Control+

Yes / Yes

Signage 365 Care

Yes (LG Connectedcare)

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arab, Turkish

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, HDMI Cable,Manual (EIG, IG), IR Receiver(w/ Ambient Light Sensor), RS-232C Gender

Optional

WM-L640V(Landscape wall mount),
WM-P640V(Portrait wall mount)
** Stand is not available