Outstanding Visibility
Beyond Window
Inside the full glass of a real estate agency’s office, “High Brightness Window Facing Displays” are installed vertically and horizontally facing outward, and thanks to the high brightness of the displays, the ads on the internal display are very visible even from outside with strong sunlight.
*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
High Visibility
Under The Sunlight
A woman wearing sunglasses is watching ads on the display installed in a shop window, and the ads on the display are very visible even under the strong sunlight.
*Max. 4,000 nits, Typ. 3,200 nits (Based on LG internal test conducted in February, 2021)
**Quarter Wave Plate
High Performance with webOS
A number of tasks that can be done simultaneously are easily arranged through the web OS platform.
*System-on-Chip
Slim Bezel Design
The slim bezel display installed next to a mannequin in a shop window clearly shows the promotional ads to customers.
*Bezel Width (T,B / R,L) : 12.0 / 9.9 mm (55XS4J), 9.0 / 6.5 mm (49XS4J)
Wide Operating
Temperature Range
The display works well in an environment of 0℃-40℃.
*Based on LG internal test conducted in February, 2021
Smart Brightness Control
*This feature is based on LG internal test conducted in February, 2021.
High Energy Efficiency
* Typical power consumption of XS4J is 345W(49XS4J), 375W(55XS4J) at ‘On Mode’ based on LG internal test conducted in February, 2021. The figure may differ depending on the actual environment.
Easy Content Distribution
& SW Update
Web Monitoring
(Control Manager)
All specs
-
Screen Size
-
55"
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS, M+(WRGB)
-
Back Light Type
-
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
-
1920x1080 (FHD)
-
Refresh Rate
-
60 Hz
-
Brightness
-
4,000nit (Typ), 3,200nit(Min)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,000:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000:1
-
Color gamut
-
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
-
8bit, 16.7Million colors
-
Response Time
-
9ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment(Haze)
-
3%
-
Life time
-
50,000 Hrs (Typ)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
24/7
-
Portrait / Landscape
-
Yes/Yes
-
QWP(Quarter Wave Plate)
-
Yes
-
Input
-
HDMI (2, HDCP1.4), DP (1,HDCP1.3), RS232C IN (4pin phone jack), RJ45(LAN), IR IN, USB2.0 Type A (1)
-
Output
-
DP Out (Input DP/HDMI), Externel Speaker Out (L/R, 10W+10W), RS232C OUT
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
12.0/9.9/9.9/12.0 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
26.0Kg
-
Packed Weight
-
31.2Kg
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
-
1235.5 x 709.4 x 85.4mm
-
Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)
-
1360 x 231 x 844mm
-
Handle
-
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400
-
HW
-
Internal Memory 16GB, Wi-Fi Built-in, Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness sensor, Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor, Local Key Operation, FAN
-
SW
-
webOS (webOS4.1), Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail over, Background Image(Booting Logo Image, No Signal Image), Sync Mode(RS-232C Sync, Local Network Sync, Backlight Sync), Multi-screen(PIP, PBP(2)), Screen Share, Video Tag(4), Play via URL, Rotation (Screen Rotation, External Input Rotation), Gapless Playback, Tile Mode Setting(Max. 15x15), Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, Power (Smart Energy Saving, PM mode, Wake on LAN, Network Ready), Beacon, HDMI-CEC, SI Server Setting, webRTC, Pro:Idiom
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40°C (w/o Direct Sunlight, Direct Sunlight in Cooling System)
0 °C to 30°C (Direct Sunlight)
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Typ.
-
375W
-
Max.
-
400W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
1280 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1365 BTU/Hr(Max)
-
Smart Enegy Saving
-
145W
-
DPM
-
0.5W ↓
-
Power off
-
0.5W ↓
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI
-
ErP
-
Yes
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
-
Yes / Yes
-
Signage 365 Care
-
Yes (LG Connectedcare)
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arab, Turkish
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, HDMI Cable,Manual (EIG, IG), IR Receiver(w/ Ambient Light Sensor), RS-232C Gender
-
Optional
-
WM-L640V(Landscape wall mount),
WM-P640V(Portrait wall mount)
** Stand is not available
-
