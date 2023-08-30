We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Window Facing Display
Make Your Content Stand Out beyond Window with the Outstanding Visibility
Double-sided display is attached to the store, allowing customers to get information about the promotion both inside and outside.
*All images of this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Deliver Your Message
with High Visibility
Even Under the Strong Sunlight
75XS4G clearly deliver contents and attract public attention,
which is the ultimate display for outdoor visibility.
QWP*** enables clear visibility even when the viewer is wearing polarized sunglasses.
Unlike other products, 75XS4G's display is clearly visible under the sunlight or in environment with sunglasses on.
*‘LG Conventional’ refers to LG 75XS2E.
**Brightness of 75XS4G : Max. 4,000 nits, Typ. 3,200 nits
***Quarter Wave Plate
High Energy Efficiency
while showing content in UHD resolution even with 4,000 nits of high brightness.
75XS4G has high energy efficiency, so it shows a high quality display and saves cost at the same time.
*Maximum power consumption of 75XS4G is 790 W at ‘On Mode’. The figure may differ depending on the actual environment.
Space Blending Slim Design
75XS4G's slim design is useful as it can blend naturally inside the store.
75XS4G is installed close to the window and has a high level of immersion in the display due to its thin bezel and width.
*‘LG Conventional’ refers to LG 75XS2E
Double-sided Usage with Dedicated Bracket
store owner can attach LG’s UHD display** to the back for the purpose of
displaying a variety of content for both external and internal customers.
Using an dedicated bracket, LG UHD display compatible with 75XS4G can be attached on the back.
*Bracket is optional.
**Attachable Displays : LG 65/55/49 inches UH7 Series, 65/55/49 inches UH5/UM3 Series
Wide Operating
Temperature Range
A display is working well in an environment of 0-40°C.
Conformal Coating
by protecting it against dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.
75XS4G applies conformal coated circuit board and powerboard for protection against dust, iron powder, humidity etc.
*Conformal Coating : Thin protective films/breathing membranes that filter water vapor and solid debris
High Performance with webOS
In addition, webOS 4.1 platform enhances user convenience with intuitive UI and simple app development tools.
A number of tasks that can be done at the same time are arranged easily through webOS platform.
*System-on-Chip
Multiple Display Control with a Remote Control
It means that even double-sided displays can be easily controlled simultaneously
with a remote control.
It operates double-sided displays simultaneously with one remote control.
Easy Content Distribution
& SW Update
Shop manager can do various promotional activities, such as providing promotional coupons or product information to visitor in real time.
A visitor is receiving promotional coupon in real time through Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Beacon built into the display.
Web Monitoring
(Control Manager)
It enables the user to have full access anywhere at anytime
from their mobile phone while having access to both current and past data.
It allows the user to monitor the unit, make adjustments, and control the unit remotely in real time.
User can monitor and control their displays through mobile phone and laptop.
Precise Installation Using Leveler Tool
so the display can be precisely installed.
A display is installed without tilting using the leveler tool.
Alert for Right Direction
Through equipped horizontal sensor, the display can be reinstalled in the correct direction if it is incorrectly installed.
All specs
-
Screen Size
-
75"
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS, M+(WRGB)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)
-
4000
-
Brightness (Min., cd/m²)
-
3200
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1,200:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178 x 178
-
Surface Treatment
-
Haze 3%
-
Life time
-
50,000 Hrs (Typ.)
-
Operation Hours
-
24 Hrs / 7 Days
-
Orientation
-
Landscape & Portrait
-
Input
-
HDMI(2, HDCP2.2 / 1.4), DP(1, HDCP2.2 / 1.3), RS232C IN(1, (4pin phone jack)), RJ45(LAN), IR IN, USB 2.0 Type A (1)
-
Output
-
DP Out(1, Input DP/HDMI), Externel Speaker Out(1, L/R, 10W+10W), RS232C OUT, RJ45(LAN)
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
Even bezel : 13.8mm
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
-
1679.2 x 957.6 x 104mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
39.6 kg
-
Packed Weight
-
50 kg
-
Handle
-
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400 mm
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40°C (w/o Direct Sunlight, Direct Sunlight in Cooling System)
0 °C to 30°C (Direct Sunlight)
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Typ./Max
-
750W/790W
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes / No
-
Content Management Software
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
-
Real-time Connected Care Service
-
Yes (LG ConnectedCare)
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller (including battery 2ea), Power Cord, HDMI Cable,Manual (EIG, IG), IR Receiver (w/ Ambient Light Sensor), RS-232C Gender, IR Sheet
-
Optional
-
Double sided Bracket, (Landscape&Portrait : WM-B640S)
-
