Flexible Curved Open Frame

* Actual on-site appearance may differ from the above simulated scene.
All specs
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller (2 Batteries Included), Power Cord, QSG, IR Receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, RS232 Cable (4p-4p), FFC Cables (220mm x 4ea for Connection between Panel and Signage Box), DP Cable, LAN Cable, LC (VLC Cable)
-
Optional
-
Curvature Calibrator (ACC-CC-EF5E)
-
External Control
-
RS232C In/out, RJ45 In/out, IR In
-
Input
-
HDMI, DP, USB 2.0 (2)
-
Output
-
DP, Audio (Fixed/Off/Variable)
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
-
External Media player Attatchable
-
Yes
-
OPS Type Compatible
-
No
-
Brightness
-
150/400 cd/m2 (APL 100% / 25%) * Average picture level
-
Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Screen Size
-
55"
-
Bezel Width (T/B/L/R)
-
0.6 / 0.6 / 6.7 / 6.7 mm (Flat, Off Bezel)5.0 / 10.6 / 7.6 / 7.6 mm (Flat, On Bezel)
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1,350 x 837 x 250 mm
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
-
1,224.9 x 696.2 x 38.0 mm (Head, w/Pem-nut)1,224.9 x 696.2 x 12.4 mm (Head Only)
-
Packed Weight
-
17 kg
-
Weight
-
Set: 9.9 kg
Signage Box: 3.5 kg
-
Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)
-
309 W / 318 W * 8 Color Bar Based
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Content Management Software
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
-
SuperSign Control+ / Control
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes / No
-
Safety
-
IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1
-
