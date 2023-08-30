About Cookies on This Site

55" 150/400 nits FHD OLED Signage in-glass

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

55" 150/400 nits FHD OLED Signage in-glass

55EG5CE-C

55" 150/400 nits FHD OLED Signage in-glass

Artistic Space beyond Display LG OLED Signage

Artistic Space beyond Display LG OLED Signage

This is an innovative display option in which OLED panels are fixed between two layers of tempered glass, one at the front and one at the back. As the surrounding structure is transparent, the display gives the impression that the signage is floating in the air and that the projection is coming directly from the glass pane.
Perfect Black
Unrivaled Picture Quality

Perfect Black

Limitless contrast and the deepest blacks
Self-lighting pixels switch off completely to reproduce absolutes blacks with no light bleed, offering infinite contrast
Unrivaled Picture Quality

Perfect Color

Accurate & stable color reproduction
Self-lighting pixels bring colors to life with superb accuracy.
Perfect Viewing Screen
Unrivaled Picture Quality

Perfect Viewing Screen

Wide viewing angle
LG OLED Signage delivers awe-inspiring picture quality across the entire screen, even from wide viewing angles.
Perfect Design
Ultimate Elegance of Design

Perfect Design

With its unbelievably slim display, LG's OLED technology unlocks a new world of design flexibility. A dedicated hanging accessory supports the display, making it look like it is floating in the air and giving a supernatural effect.
OLED in Glass Design
Ultimate Elegance of Design

OLED in Glass Design

Consisting of slim glass panes and OLED panels, the wallpaper OLED signage in glass provides viewers with the impression that content is being projected directly from the glass itself.
Extraordinary Viewing Experience

Two Displays for Multiple Use

Wallpaper OLED signage in glass is a double-sided display which provides a two-way media experience while requiring less space thanks to its innovative slim and hanging design. It is an excellent way to partition space while communicating your message using both sides of the panel.
Print

All specs

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, IR Receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, RS232 Cable (4p-4p), FFC Cables (for Connection between Panel and Signage Box), DP Cable, LAN Cable, LC (VLC Cable)

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes / No

Safety

IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1

CONNECTIVITY

External Control

RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In/out, IR In

Input

HDMI, DP, USB (2)

Output

DP, Audio

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

External Media player Attatchable

Yes

OPS Type Compatible

No

PANEL

Brightness

150/400 cd/m2 (APL 100% / 25%) * Average picture level

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Screen Size

55"

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width (T/B/L/R)

104.4 / 83.7 / 83.7 / 84.4 mm (T/B/L/R) * Off-bezel, w/ Glass108.3 / 87.6 / 93.3 / 88.3 mm (T/B/L/R) * On-bezel, w/ Glass3.5 / 3.5 / 3.5 / 6.9 mm (T/B/L/R) * On-bezel, w/o Glass

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1,880 x 1,015 x 363 mm (Pallet : 1,800 x 363 x 120 mm)

Dimension (W x H x D)

(Head) 861.3 x 1,406.2 x 13 mm * w/o Hanging Acc.(Signage Box) 413 x 353 x 57.3 mm

Packed Weight

64.0 kg (incl. Glass Module 1ea, Signage Box 2ea)

Weight

(Head) 28.5 kg
(Signage Box) 3.5 kg

POWER

Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)

309/318 W *8 Color Bar Based

Power Supply

100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Control/Control+