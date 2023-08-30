About Cookies on This Site

55" 150/400 nits FHD Wallpaper OLED

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

55" 150/400 nits FHD Wallpaper OLED

55EJ5E-B

55" 150/400 nits FHD Wallpaper OLED

Artistic Space Beyond Display

Artistic Space Beyond Display

This sophisticated wallpaper OLED signage achieves the best possible picture quality, concealing its presence by blending in with the wall. Minimal space is required for installation, which simplifies the construction process.
Unrivaled Picture Quality
Unrivaled Picture Quality

Perfect Black

Limitless contrast and the deepest blacks
Self-lighting pixels switch off completely to reproduce absolutes blacks with no light bleed, offering infinite contrast

Perfect Color
Unrivaled Picture Quality

Perfect Color

Accurate & stable color reproduction
Self-lighting pixels bring colors to life with superb accuracy.

Perfect Viewing Screen
Unrivaled Picture Quality

Perfect Viewing Screen

Wide viewing angle
LG OLED Signage delivers awe-inspiring picture quality across the entire screen, even from wide viewing angles.

Perfect Design
Ultimate Elegance of Design

Perfect Design

LG's OLED technology unlocks the new worlds of design flexibility with unbelievably lightweight and slim display. The advantages the OLED display brings are countless from the easier installation to a sleek look.

*Based on 55"

Hide in Plain Sight
Ultimate Elegance of Design

Hide in Plain Sight

The subtle edge of the wallpaper OLED totally blends in with the wall, giving audiences the sensation that content is being played directly within the wall itself. Integrating with and adding to a luxurious interior design, the wallpaper OLED is an effective method for delivering advertisements and information.
Realizing an Immersive View
Realizing an Immersive View

N×N Expandable Screen Size

By tiling up displays horizontally and vertically, the screen size can be as large as users want. Expansive, large screens are more effective at moving viewers by providing an incredibly immersive viewing experience.
LAN Daisy Chain Management
Realizing an Immersive View

LAN Daisy Chain Management

A LAN daisy chain allows you to execute commands to control and monitor the screens and even update their firmware.
Easy Installation
Easy Installation

Wall Fixers Optimized for Simple Tiling

The overall installation process of the wallpaper OLED has gotten much easier. Once the dedicated wall fixers are driven into a wall, a display can be easily hung on them. Video wall tiling has become more convenient, thanks to its front installation feature, which departs from the conventional side-sliding method.
Enhanced Flexibility of Cables
Easy Installation

Enhanced Flexibility of Cables

As a result of in-depth consideration of usage scenarios, improvements have been made to the flexibility of common cables connecting the display to the signage box. These new cables are pliable enough to be easily embedded in a wall or other structures.
All specs

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, IR Receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, RS232 Cable (4p-4p), FFC Cables (for Connection Between Panel and Signage Box), DP Cable, LAN Cable, LC (VLC Cable), Wall Fixers, Wall Fixer Install Guide, Install Guide Sheets, Tapes (for Cabling and Dust Proof), Screws

CONNECTIVITY

External Control

RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In/out, IR In

Input

HDMI, DP, USB 2.0 (2)

Output

DP, Audio

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10% ~ 80%

Operation Temperature

0°C ~40°C

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

External Media player Attatchable

Yes

OPS Type Compatible

No

PANEL

Brightness

150/400 cd/m2 (APL 100% / 25%) * Average picture level

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Screen Size

55"

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width (T/B/L/R)

0.9 mm (Even) * Off-Bezel5.3 mm (T/L/R),11.0 mm (B) * On-Bezel

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1,350 x 837 x 250 mm

Dimension (W x H x D)

(Head) 1220.3 x 696.8 x 4.9 mm(Signage Box) 782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7 mm

Packed Weight

22.9 kg

Weight

10 kg (Set)

POWER

Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)

309 W / 318 W * 8 Color Bar Based

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Control+ / Control

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes / No

Safety

IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1