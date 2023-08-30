About Cookies on This Site

UltraFine Display OLED Pro

65EP5G-B

UltraFine Display OLED Pro

Reddot Winner 2021

LG UltraFine Display OLED Pro

Versatile OLED
with Accurate Color, Customized to Suit Your Needs

Enhance your workplace with LG’s 65EP5G OLED professional monitor that has been developed to meet a variety of use cases and workflows in content production, post-production and distribution. 65EP5G builds upon the capabilities of LG’s OLED displays recognized by a Technology and Engineering Emmy® award and incorporates additional features and functionality to meet the needs of professionals.

A man is working on video editing using two 65EP5Gs installed on walls and desks at his workplace.

*65 Inch (65EP5G).
*All images are for illustrative purposes only.

Accurate Color
with a Wide OLED Screen

Advanced Calibration functionality allows display to achieve reference performance for picture quality-enabled by LG’s proprietary software (SuperSign for White Balance). It supports programmable hardware 1D & 3D LUTs and multiple color-accurate profiles for rapid transitioning between calibrated modes.

65EP5G can compare and monitor colors of SDR and HDR on one screen at the same time.

*All images are for illustrative purposes only.

Equipped with jack interfaces such as SDI, Genlock, and IP(SFP

Diverse I/O Interfaces

A variety of input interfaces are provided including HDMI, quad loop-thru SDI (BNC), IP (SFP & RJ45). Supported IP formats include ST-2110 and ST-2022-6. Also included interface is a Genlock input for use in broadcast and virtual production applications.

*All images are for illustrative purposes only.

It is easy to set up through a control bar equipped with various functions such as APL, TALLY, Function keys, Power, and a profile key that can use 10 custom shortcuts.

Convenience and Functionality

The control panel provides shortcuts to frequently used functions and profiles featuring different monitor settings and picture quality options. Also, a variety of user selectable on-screen features are available such as Markers, Zoom, Audio Level Meters, and Waveform & Vector Scopes.

*All images are for illustrative purposes only.

Print

All specs

PANEL

Screen Size

65"

Panel Technology

OLED

Native Resolution

3840x2160 (UHD)
Pixcel : RWBG stripe arrangement

Brightness

770 / 430 / 180 nit @D65 (APL 10% / 25% / 100%)

Contrast Ratio

1,850,000:1

Color gamut

BT709 120% DCI-P3 98.5%

Color Viewing Angle

R/L 120(min), U/D 120(min) (△u'v' ≤ 0.025)

Color Depth

10bit, 1.07 Billion colors

Response Time

0.1ms (G to G)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

12/7 (Moving Content Only)

Portrait / Landscape

No / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI(2, HDCP2.2(HDMI 2.1)), SDI(4), REF In, RJ45(LAN), RJ45(GPI In), SFP(SFP+), USB(USB2.0 Type A)

Output

Audio Out (1, Head-Phone), SDI(4, Loop-through), RJ45(GPI Out) OUT(GPI)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 2.0 /2.0 / 2.0 / 2.0mm (Off Bezel) T/R/L/B : 8.7 /8.9 / 8.9 / 11.6 mm (On Bezel)

Weight (Head)

31kg

Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

1446.3x 823.8 x 49mm (w/o control box) 1446.3x 853.8 x 56.5mm(w/ control box)

Monitor Dimensions with Stand (W × H × D)

1446.3x 896.5x 272mm

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

300 x 300

KEY FEATURE

HW

Internal Memory 8 GB, Temperature Sensor, Power Indicator (Standby : Red, Power On : White), Local Key Operation

SW

webOS ver(webOS5.0), Multi-screen (PIP, PBP (2)), ISM Method, HDMI

Picture

Adjust(OLED Light, Brightness, Contrast, Chroma, Sharpness, Tint), Color Temp(VAR Temp./9300K/6500K/5400K/3200K/D65(6504K)/C(6774K)/D-Cinema(6302K)), R/G/B Gain(-100 ~ 100), Transfer Matrix(Auto / BT.709 / BT.601 / BT.2020), Mastering Peak(Auto / 0 / 400 / 540 / 700 / 1000 / 2000 / 3000 / 4000 / 10000), SDI Color Format(Auto / RGB444 / YCbCr444 / YCbCr422 ), SCAN(Zero Scan /Over Scan / Under Scan / Pixel to Pixel), AFD (Active Format Description), Aspect Ratio(Full/16:9/4:3/14:9/13:9/1.85:1/2.35:1), ZOOM(2x, 3x, 4x, 5x), Mono/Blue Only(Off/MonoColor/Blue Color), HDMI IT Content, PictureOptions(Noise Reduction, MPEG Noise Reduction, Black Level, Real Cinema, Motion Eye Care, Dynamic Tone Mapping, Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color)

Color Space

Native / DCI-P3 / BT.709 / SMPTE-C / BT.2020 / EBU / Adobe RGB / NTSC

EOTF

User/1.9/2.2/2.4/2.6/BT1886(±0.2)/HDR10 / HLG / Dolby Vision

Marker

Marker(Off/16:9/4:3/14:9/13:9/1.85:1/2.35:1/User Marker 1/User Marker 2/User Marker 3), Safety Area(Off/16:9 95%/16:9 93%/16:9 90%/16:9 88%/16:9 85%/16:9 80%/4:3 95%/4:3 93%/4:3 90%/4:3 88%/4:3 85%/4:3 80%), Center Marker,Marker Thickness, Marker Color, Preset1(Preset1~2)

Audio

Audio Source Selection(SDI1/ SDI 2 / SDI 3 / SDI 4 / SFP+), Audio Level Meter

Video Analysis

Waveform / Vector, HDR/SDR monitoring

Advanced

Profile(1~10), Function Key(F1~5), OnScreen Display, UMD (Under Monitor Display), Input ID,VPID, Information, Control(Key/LED/IR), HDMI Ultra HD Deep Color, OLED Panel Settings(TPC, Pixel Refresher, Screen Shift, Logo Luminance Adjustment, Global Sticky Reduction, Convex Power Control, Uniformity Compensation), Screen Saver(On / Off),Screen Control(I/P Mode, Internal Pattern),Power(No Signal / No IR), Network Settings, Caption(608, 708),PIP/PBP, Gen Lock, Change Device Password, Factory Reset

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240 V~, 50 / 60 Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

300W

Max.

470W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

1023.6 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1603.7 BTU/Hr(Max)

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes (EU Only) / No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign WB

Yes

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, Korean

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Installation Guide, Regulation Book