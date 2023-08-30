We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UltraFine Display OLED Pro
Reddot Winner 2021
Versatile OLED
with Accurate Color, Customized to Suit Your Needs
A man is working on video editing using two 65EP5Gs installed on walls and desks at his workplace.
*65 Inch (65EP5G).
*All images are for illustrative purposes only.
Accurate Color
with a Wide OLED Screen
65EP5G can compare and monitor colors of SDR and HDR on one screen at the same time.
All specs
-
Screen Size
-
65"
-
Panel Technology
-
OLED
-
Native Resolution
-
3840x2160 (UHD)
Pixcel : RWBG stripe arrangement
-
Brightness
-
770 / 430 / 180 nit @D65 (APL 10% / 25% / 100%)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,850,000:1
-
Color gamut
-
BT709 120% DCI-P3 98.5%
-
Color Viewing Angle
-
R/L 120(min), U/D 120(min) (△u'v' ≤ 0.025)
-
Color Depth
-
10bit, 1.07 Billion colors
-
Response Time
-
0.1ms (G to G)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
12/7 (Moving Content Only)
-
Portrait / Landscape
-
No / Yes
-
Input
-
HDMI(2, HDCP2.2(HDMI 2.1)), SDI(4), REF In, RJ45(LAN), RJ45(GPI In), SFP(SFP+), USB(USB2.0 Type A)
-
Output
-
Audio Out (1, Head-Phone), SDI(4, Loop-through), RJ45(GPI Out) OUT(GPI)
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
T/R/L/B : 2.0 /2.0 / 2.0 / 2.0mm (Off Bezel) T/R/L/B : 8.7 /8.9 / 8.9 / 11.6 mm (On Bezel)
-
Weight (Head)
-
31kg
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
-
1446.3x 823.8 x 49mm (w/o control box) 1446.3x 853.8 x 56.5mm(w/ control box)
-
Monitor Dimensions with Stand (W × H × D)
-
1446.3x 896.5x 272mm
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
300 x 300
-
HW
-
Internal Memory 8 GB, Temperature Sensor, Power Indicator (Standby : Red, Power On : White), Local Key Operation
-
SW
-
webOS ver(webOS5.0), Multi-screen (PIP, PBP (2)), ISM Method, HDMI
-
Picture
-
Adjust(OLED Light, Brightness, Contrast, Chroma, Sharpness, Tint), Color Temp(VAR Temp./9300K/6500K/5400K/3200K/D65(6504K)/C(6774K)/D-Cinema(6302K)), R/G/B Gain(-100 ~ 100), Transfer Matrix(Auto / BT.709 / BT.601 / BT.2020), Mastering Peak(Auto / 0 / 400 / 540 / 700 / 1000 / 2000 / 3000 / 4000 / 10000), SDI Color Format(Auto / RGB444 / YCbCr444 / YCbCr422 ), SCAN(Zero Scan /Over Scan / Under Scan / Pixel to Pixel), AFD (Active Format Description), Aspect Ratio(Full/16:9/4:3/14:9/13:9/1.85:1/2.35:1), ZOOM(2x, 3x, 4x, 5x), Mono/Blue Only(Off/MonoColor/Blue Color), HDMI IT Content, PictureOptions(Noise Reduction, MPEG Noise Reduction, Black Level, Real Cinema, Motion Eye Care, Dynamic Tone Mapping, Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color)
-
Color Space
-
Native / DCI-P3 / BT.709 / SMPTE-C / BT.2020 / EBU / Adobe RGB / NTSC
-
EOTF
-
User/1.9/2.2/2.4/2.6/BT1886(±0.2)/HDR10 / HLG / Dolby Vision
-
Marker
-
Marker(Off/16:9/4:3/14:9/13:9/1.85:1/2.35:1/User Marker 1/User Marker 2/User Marker 3), Safety Area(Off/16:9 95%/16:9 93%/16:9 90%/16:9 88%/16:9 85%/16:9 80%/4:3 95%/4:3 93%/4:3 90%/4:3 88%/4:3 85%/4:3 80%), Center Marker,Marker Thickness, Marker Color, Preset1(Preset1~2)
-
Audio
-
Audio Source Selection(SDI1/ SDI 2 / SDI 3 / SDI 4 / SFP+), Audio Level Meter
-
Video Analysis
-
Waveform / Vector, HDR/SDR monitoring
-
Advanced
-
Profile(1~10), Function Key(F1~5), OnScreen Display, UMD (Under Monitor Display), Input ID,VPID, Information, Control(Key/LED/IR), HDMI Ultra HD Deep Color, OLED Panel Settings(TPC, Pixel Refresher, Screen Shift, Logo Luminance Adjustment, Global Sticky Reduction, Convex Power Control, Uniformity Compensation), Screen Saver(On / Off),Screen Control(I/P Mode, Internal Pattern),Power(No Signal / No IR), Network Settings, Caption(608, 708),PIP/PBP, Gen Lock, Change Device Password, Factory Reset
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240 V~, 50 / 60 Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Typ.
-
300W
-
Max.
-
470W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
1023.6 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1603.7 BTU/Hr(Max)
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes (EU Only) / No
-
SuperSign WB
-
Yes
-
OSD
-
English, Korean
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Installation Guide, Regulation Book
-
