65" 150/400 nits UHD Video Wall OLED

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

65EV5E-3

Artistic Space beyond Display

This video wall OLED signage delivers the deepest black against which colors come alive, maximizing the impact of advertising with lifelike content playback. Users can expand the size of the screen as much as they want by tiling up displays horizontally.
1
Unrivaled Picture Quality

Perfect Black

Limitless contrast and the deepest blacks
Self-lighting pixels switch off completely to reproduce absolutes blacks with no light bleed, offering infinite contrast
Unrivaled Picture Quality

Perfect Color

Accurate & stable color reproduction
Self-lighting pixels bring colors to life with superb accuracy.
1
Unrivaled Picture Quality

Perfect Viewing Screen

Wide viewing angle
LG OLED Signage delivers awe-inspiring picture quality across the entire screen, even from wide viewing angles.
1
Ultimate Elegance of the Design

Sleek & Slim Depth

LG's OLED technology unlocks the new worlds of design flexibility with unbelievably slim display. The advantages the OLED display brings are countless from the easier installation to a sleek look.
1
Ultimate Elegance of the Design

One Perfect Look with Minimized Seam

Minimized seams makes connected displays appear like a single perfect screen, reducing bezel visibility and enhancing immersion.
Truly Immersive Screen

1×N Expandable Screen Size

By tiling up displays horizontally*, the screen size can be as large as users want. Expansive, large screens are more effective at moving viewers by providing an incredibly immersive viewing experience.

* The product doesn't support N x N configuration (ex. 2x2, 2x3, ...) but 1 x N only.

1
Truly Immersive Screen

Uniform Brightness with VLC

VLC (Video wall Luminance Compensation) allows the tiled displays to deliver consistent picture quality throughout the screen by adjusting the luminance value of different tiles so that they appear as a uniform whole.
1
Operational Efficiency

Easy Content Management

The embedded CMS(Content Management System) allows you to create and edit content using internal/external sources as well as set playlists to play at the desired schedule without the need for a separate PC. Thanks to the intuitive GUI and a menu structure based on usage scenarios, content management has been made much easier.
1
Operational Efficiency

LAN Daisy Chain Management

A LAN daisy chain allows you to execute commands to control and monitor the screens and even update their firmware.
Print

All specs

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, IR Receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, RS232 Cable (4p-4p), FFC Cables (for Connection Between Panel and Signage Box), DP Cable, LAN Cable, LC (VLC Cable), Fixer Screws, Anchor Bolts, Polyester Tapes, Panel Jigs

CONNECTIVITY

External Control

RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In/out, IR In

Input

HDMI, DP, USB 2.0 (2)

Output

DP, Audio

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10% ~ 80%

Operation Temperature

0°C ~40°C

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

External Media player Attatchable

Yes

OPS Type Compatible

No

PANEL

Brightness

150/400 cd/m2 (APL 100% / 25%) * Average picture level

Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

Screen Size

65"

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width (T/B/L/R)

1.2mm (Even) *Off-Bezel9.1 mm (T/B), 8.7 mm (L), 11.6 mm (R) *On-Bezel6.7 mm (Seam)

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1,940 x 1,120 x 536 mm (Set 1x2) / 1,940 x 1,120 x 646 mm (Set 1x3)

Dimension (W x H x D)

1,634.6 x 1,446.7 x 7.9 mm (Head 1x2)2,445.4 x 1,446.7 x 7.9 mm (Head 1x3)782.8 x 35.5 x 239.0 mm (Signage Box)

Packed Weight

69.6 kg (Set 1x2, w/ Pallet) / 96 kg (Set 1x3, w/ Pallet)

Weight

29.4 kg (Set 1×2) / 44.5 kg (Set 1×3)

POWER

Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)

440/478 W *8 Color Bar Based

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Control+ / Control

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes / No

Safety

IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1