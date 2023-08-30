Interactive Digital Board

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All specs
-
Screen Size
-
65”
-
Native Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness(Module, Typ., cd/m²)
-
450
-
Input
-
HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio in, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, OPS USB 2.0
-
Output
-
Touch USB 2.0 (2)
-
External Control
-
RS232C in/out, RJ45 in
-
Bezel Width
-
36.1mm(T/L/R), 42.2mm(B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
-
1,530.8 x 883.8 x 71.7 mm(w/o Handle)
-
Weight (Head)
-
51 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1,650 x 1,035 x 228 mm
-
Packed Weight
-
59 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
300 x 300 mm
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Typ.
-
≤ 120 W
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
≤ 85 W
-
Safety
-
UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
-
FCC Class “A” / CE / KCC
-
Content Management Software
-
SuperSign Premium
-
Control and Monitoring Software
-
SuperSign Link
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller (include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI (3M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Touch Pen (2ea), Touch Pen Tip (1ea)
-
Optional
-
OPS Kit (KT-OPSA)
-
Touch type
-
P-Cap(Ag Metal Mesh)
-
Available object size for touch
-
more than Ø 6 mm
-
Accuracy
-
2 mm
-
Interface
-
USB 2.0
-
Protection Glass Thickness
-
3.2T (Anti-Glare)
-
Multi touch point
-
Max. 40 Points
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.