UHD Large Screen Signage Display
Slim Design
The bezel size of UM5K is 17mm. And the depth of the UM5K 98" is 79.5mm, and 110" is 99mm.
SuperSign Solutions
SuperSign is an integrated and intuitive content management solution for creative and organized digital signage content in your space, connecting customers to a range of services with convenient user experiences. There are a variety of versions such as SuperSign Cloud, so discover and enjoy the version that best fits you.
Cafe managers are creating menus that will be displayed on the display installed on the cafe wall using content management software.
All specs
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR/Light sensor receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
ERP / Energy Star
Yes(NewErP) / No
Safety
CB / NRTL
HDMI In
Yes(3), HDMI1/HDMI2 : HDCP 2.2/1.4 HDMI3 : HDCP 1.4
Audio In
Yes(1)
Audio Out
Yes(1)
Daisy Chain
Yes(Input HDMI, DP, DVI / Output HDMI)
DP In
Yes(1), HDCP2.2/1.3
DVI-D In
Yes(1), HDCP1.4
HDMI Out
Yes(1)
IR In
Yes(1)
RJ45(LAN) In
Yes(1)
RS232C In
Yes(1), 4pin Phone-jack
RS232C Out
Yes(1), 4pin Phone-jack
USB In
USB2.0 Type A(1)
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkiye, Arabic, Polski
Bezel Color
Black
Bezel Width
Even bezel : 17mm
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
2680 x 1730 x 320mm
Handle
Yes
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
2474 x 1408 x 99mm
Packed Weight
110Kg
VESA Standard Mount Interface
1500 x 600
Weight (Head)
80Kg
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 X 178
Back Light Type
Direct
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
8bits + FRC, 1.07Billion colors
Color Gamut
DCI-P3 88%↑
Dynamic CR
1,000,000:1
Life time
50,000(Min.)
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
16/7
Panel Technology
ADS
Refresh Rate
120Hz
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
Screen Size (Inch)
110"
Surface Treatment (Haze)
1%
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
Power Type
Built-In Power
Connected Care
Yes
Mobile CMS
Yes
Promota
Yes (Not available for EU/CIS)
SuperSign Cloud
Yes
SuperSign CMS
Yes
SuperSign Control+
Yes
SuperSign WB
Yes
Speaker (Built-in)
Yes (10W X 2)
